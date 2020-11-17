News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
94-year-old plays stirring tribute in north Norfolk village

person

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:30 PM November 17, 2020    Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020
Ted and Jean Briggs in front of their house near Northrepps in north Norfolk. On Armistice Day, Mr B

Ted and Jean Briggs in front of their house near Northrepps in north Norfolk. On Armistice Day, Mr Briggs, 94 played The Last Post and Reveille having earlier already played this over the air waves on BBC Radio Norfolk. Picture: Cliff Pugh - Credit: Archant

A stirring rendition of the The Last Post and Reveille rang out over the village of Northrepps on Armistice Day.

Ted Briggs, 94, played the tribute to those who gave their lives in war, on his front doorstep at 11am, with his wife, Jean, standing next to him.

Mr Briggs, member of the Northrepps ‘Poppyland’ branch of the Royal British Legion, had earlier played the tunes over the airwaves on BBC Radio Norfolk.

Lorna Fish, chairman of the RBL branch, said: “He is to be applauded, and he plays at three of our Benefice churches, Sidestrand, Trimingham and Northrepps, and also comes with us into Northrepps Primary School when our branch members join with parents, staff and pupils for their act of remembrance.

“We are very proud indeed to have Ted as a member of our branch, and we all wish Ted and Jean all the very best, and long may he continue to play.”

