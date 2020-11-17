Search

Advanced search

94-year-old plays stirring tribute in north Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 15:30 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 17 November 2020

Ted and Jean Briggs in front of their house near Northrepps in north Norfolk. On Armistice Day, Mr Briggs, 94 played The Last Post and Reveille having earlier already played this over the air waves on BBC Radio Norfolk. Picture: Cliff Pugh

Ted and Jean Briggs in front of their house near Northrepps in north Norfolk. On Armistice Day, Mr Briggs, 94 played The Last Post and Reveille having earlier already played this over the air waves on BBC Radio Norfolk. Picture: Cliff Pugh

Archant

A stirring rendition of the The Last Post and Reveille rang out over the village of Northrepps on Armistice Day.

Ted Briggs, 94, played the tribute to those who gave their lives in war, on his front doorstep at 11am, with his wife, Jean, standing next to him.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Briggs, member of the Northrepps ‘Poppyland’ branch of the Royal British Legion, had earlier played the tunes over the airwaves on BBC Radio Norfolk.

Lorna Fish, chairman of the RBL branch, said: “He is to be applauded, and he plays at three of our Benefice churches, Sidestrand, Trimingham and Northrepps, and also comes with us into Northrepps Primary School when our branch members join with parents, staff and pupils for their act of remembrance.

“We are very proud indeed to have Ted as a member of our branch, and we all wish Ted and Jean all the very best, and long may he continue to play.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Safety warning after cliff collapse takes out part of Norfolk Coast Path

The remaining debris after two separate cliff falls happened along Happisburgh Beach Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free beer dished out to pub regulars as lockdown treat

Ali Murphy, restaurant manger at the Banningham Crown pub near Aylsham, delivers free beer to some regular customers. Picture: Matt Galasky

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Safety warning after cliff collapse takes out part of Norfolk Coast Path

The remaining debris after two separate cliff falls happened along Happisburgh Beach Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free beer dished out to pub regulars as lockdown treat

Ali Murphy, restaurant manger at the Banningham Crown pub near Aylsham, delivers free beer to some regular customers. Picture: Matt Galasky

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Council pays damages to support group after false statement - but won’t say how much

Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft (left) with deputy mayor Liz Withington. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

94-year-old plays stirring tribute in north Norfolk village

Ted and Jean Briggs in front of their house near Northrepps in north Norfolk. On Armistice Day, Mr Briggs, 94 played The Last Post and Reveille having earlier already played this over the air waves on BBC Radio Norfolk. Picture: Cliff Pugh

End of an era as old holiday camp ballroom - Norfolk’s first - is demolished

Denis McEvoy, operations director at the Mundesley Holiday Village, where work has started to demolish a former ballroom, dining area and entertainment centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Care home told it still ‘requires improvement’

John Dupuis, owner of Elsenham House in Cromer. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Fight on to save WWII coastal gun platform after preservation bid rejected

Mundesley Action 4 Cardiac Hill campaigners Bev Reynolds, left, and Denise Revell, with the concrete base remains of the Mundesley Coastal Gun Battery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY