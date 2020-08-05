Woman, 69, takes on skydive for lifeboat station

Tany Backburn, 69, from Eccles-on-Sea, has completed a skydive for Happisburgh Lifeboat Station. She manages the RNLI shop in the north Norfolk village. Picture: Supplied by the RNLI Archant

Shop manager Tany Backburn has proven age is no barrier by jumping out of a plane to help a cause close to her heart.

Mrs Backburn, 69, took a leap of faith by completing a skydive to raise money for the Happisburgh’s RNLI station.

The Eccles-on-Sea resident said she was thrilled with the jump, which she did from UK Parachuting’s skydiving centre at Beccles.

She said: “After the training and with no nerves I was into the plane and up into the sky.

“Soon we were at the required height, I was sitting at the door with no time to worry.

“The views were fantastic and I enjoyed the whole experience and would love to do it again.

“I would like to thank all at UK Parachuting at Beccles for being so helpful and friendly throughout. I have raised over £500 so far but would welcome any further donations.”

Mrs Backburn’s family arranged the skydive for her as a birthday present, and she originally planned to take the plunge in May, but it was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The jump was postponed to July 25, and then again put off until July 28 because of the weather.

Mrs Backburn has volunteered at the Happisburgh RNLI Shop for more than 20 years, and took over as shop manager four years ago.

She said she wanted to do the jump as it had been a difficult year to raise money for the lifeboat station, with the lockdown meaning the shop was closed for several months.

Norfolk’s RNLI crews have already been called out to scores of rescues and other incidents this summer, and Mrs Backburn said safety around the water was more important than ever.

She said: “Please remember to be safe at the coast and swim between the flags on lifeguarded beaches. If caught in a rip current then float on your back and swim in line with beach until you are out of the current then swim back to the beach.

“Don’t use inflatables on the sea. Be careful of the sandy cliffs and don’t climb or sit by the base. Always have means of calling for help - 999, and ask for Coastguard.”

Anyone who wants to donate to Mrs Backburn’s fundraiser can do so at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tanyskydive.