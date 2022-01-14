Norfolk history talks put on by Forestry Commission archaeologist

David Robertson, one of three authors of the book A History of Norfolk in 100 Places. - Credit: Supplied by David Robertson

Norfolk's rich history is to be explored in a series of upcoming talks by three people who have just published a book about the subject.

David Robertson and Peter and Susanna Wade-Martins will lead the sessions. The first talk will take place at Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Cley Marshes Visitor Centre on March 3 from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Mr Robertson, an archaeologist who works for the Forestry Commission, focused on the older sites in the book, A History of Norfolk in 100 Places.

He said: "My favourite places in the book include Happisburgh Beach, Lynford Lakes and Seahenge/Holme II - all archaeological sites I have been lucky enough to work on.

"One of the biggest challenges was trying to research the book during the Covid-19 pandemic, which understandably restricted access to many of the places and libraries.

"Nonetheless between the three of us we did manage to visit all one hundred.

"This is my first book, so I’ve been really excited to see it in bookshops."

Mr Robertson will also talk about the book at the University of East Anglia on April 2.