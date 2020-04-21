Top coach to launch online table tennis course

Mark Dare, Cromer Tennis Club's table tennis coach, who is starting a new online course. Picture: Supplied by Cromer Tennis Club Archant

Move over Joe Wicks, there’s a new fitness coach in town set to get the nation’s hearts pounding.

File photo of Mark Dare teaching a youngster how to play table tennis. Photo: Denise Bradley File photo of Mark Dare teaching a youngster how to play table tennis. Photo: Denise Bradley

One of England’s top table tennis coaches, Mark Dare, from Norwich, is about to launch an online table tennis course in partnership with Cromer Tennis Club.

Mr Dare, who was named National Table Tennis Coach of the Year for 2017, had taken over the Cromer club’s ‘Table Tennis for Kidz’ sessions and had launched a ‘Table Tennis for Teenagers’ programme when the lockdown began.

He said: “This was very disappointing. Table Tennis for Teenagers had gone so well – parents joined in too and the first evening was fantastic with all four table tennis tables at the club in action.

“I was just about to launch Table Tennis for Adults the following week.”

Mark Dare, when he received his coaching award from England coach Alan Cooke in early 2017. Picture: Melvyn Lovegrove Mark Dare, when he received his coaching award from England coach Alan Cooke in early 2017. Picture: Melvyn Lovegrove

Kelvin van Hasselt, the club’s chairman, said he was thrilled to have Mr Dare on board.

Mr van Hasselt said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured the services of this top level three coach.

“Mark is actually a coach of coaches: he is an official tutor and assessor for courses for aspiring level one and level two table tennis coaches.”

Mr Dare will release the free video course over 10 weeks, starting on Sunday (April 26) at 3pm.

Those signing up will get the videos by email. Each video will concentrate on a different skill. The course is aimed at adults and teenagers – but younger children could be up for the challenge too as the course includes a competition for the best freestyle skills display.

Mr van Hasselt said: “The club hopes through Mark’s weekly videos to get lots of people in Cromer – and indeed North Norfolk – taking up table tennis.

“It’s enormous fun and great indoor exercise – and great to play in the garden too.

“All you need is a table – any table will do.”

Email admin@cromertennisclub.co.uk to sign up for the course, or visit www.cromertennisclub.co.uk to find out more.