Swimming pool to remain closed during half-term after storm damage

PUBLISHED: 13:29 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 14 February 2020

The swimming pool at Splash Leisure Centre in Sheringham will be closed for half-term. Credit: Main image Mark Bullimore, small image Leah Caudz

Archant

A leisure centre's swimming pool will remain closed at half-term after a roof panel fell off during last weekend's storm damage.

The swimming pool at Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre in Sheringham was forced to shut after the incident, which happened at 11am on Sunday, February 9.

A spokesman for North Norfolk District Council said: "The Splash pool will remain closed for at least another week. Other facilities on the site will remain open as normal.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this closure will case many families and regular users of the pool, especially as it comes at half-term.

"Our priority is always the safety of the staff and public who use Splash. As this is an ageing facility we have commissioned a full survey to assess and ensure the structural integrity of the pool roof prior to commencing repairs. We anticipate this survey will be conducted in the coming few days."

