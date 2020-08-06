Search

New programme aims to get people swim fit for summer

PUBLISHED: 13:19 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 06 August 2020

The pool at Beeston Regis where training has just recommenced for the Vikings. Picture: Supplied by the Vikings

The pool at Beeston Regis where training has just recommenced for the Vikings. Picture: Supplied by the Vikings

Archant

Getting people into the water and swimming safely is the goal of a new programme being launched by the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club.

The Vikings, which normally runs classes at Aylsham school pool and Victory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham, has just started its Swimming Opportunities For All (SOFA) project, to give new and current members a chance to get back into the pool following the coronavirus lockdown.

SOFA will start on the north Norfolk coast, at Beeston Hall School’s outdoor pool in Sheringham.

Sarah Buchan, club chairperson, said: “There will be two respective sections of SOFA - learn to swim and squad training.

“It is running from the end of July until October with qualified swimming teachers/coaches, all of whom have been DBS checked and have a passion for returning to the water.

“With a number of pools still closed, the club anticipate that there will be a positive up take in both sections of SOFA.”

You may also want to watch:

She added: “In the current economic climate we have not been able to secure any funding for the project, so it will mean swimmers, for the time being at least, having to pay in full for their lessons.

“However, we charge a competitive rate and offer value for money.”

The Vikings are Norfolk’s smallest swimming club, but performed well at the county age group championships at the start of the year under lead coach Sam Watts.

Ms Buchan added that the club was keen to help people feel safe in the water, as well train for competitions.

She said: “We’re naturally happy to return to training, albeit a little restricted.

“It’s not just about our competitive angle, it’s very important that we focus on lean to swim and water safety this summer as well with so many swimmers being out of the water for such a long time.

“This is why we have added intensive courses to our programme including adult learn to swim sessions.”

To find out more, email learn2swim@norfolkvikings.co.uk or visit www.norfolkvikings.co.uk

