Can you help replace Swanton Abbott's rotting village sign?

It has stood in the centre of its village for almost four decades, but now the sign at Swanton Abbott is in need of an upgrade.

Rosemary Gee, said the parish council she represents wanted to replace the village sign, but it had been a challenge finding a firm in Norfolk or Suffolk which could undertake the work.

Mrs Gee said: "The current village sign is oak which has rotted beyond repair and we would like to have a village sign constructed in stone with a metal supporting rod."

Mrs Gee said the current sign was installed in the mid-1980s.

The village sign at Swanton Abbott. - Credit: Rosemary Gee

The sign features St Michael’s Church - the village's oldest building, as well as a foot soldier, a mill and a monk.

In the foreground a swineherd is relaxing on the ground alongside a couple of pigs - it is thought that pigs were grazed around the village in medieval times.

Anyone who can help can e-mail parishcouncil@swantonabbott.co.uk