Winner of Norfolk Pub of the Year 2022 competition revealed

The team at the Swan Inn, Stalham. Pictured, from left, Richard Cook, Robert Cook and Victoria Cook. - Credit: Supplied

The Swan Inn in Stalham has been named the winner of the Norfolk Pub of the Year 2022 award.

The pub, in the north Norfolk town's High Street, received more votes than any other out of a field of more than 160 in the contest, which was announced in this newspaper in mid-September.

Richard Cook, who runs the Swan with his brother Robert and Robert's wife Victoria, said he was thrilled about the award.

Richard said: "It's fantastic news. We were definitely surprised when we found out we had won.

The Swan Inn in Stalham's High Street. - Credit: Supplied

"We have a good bunch of locals who support us, and we have a lot of holidaymakers who, once they find us, keep coming back year on year."

Robert is the Swan's head chef and runs the pub on a day-to-day basis, while Victoria looks after the administration side of the business on a part-time basis, and Richard looks after ongoing maintenance and further development.

The team took over the running of the Swan on February 28, 2020, just weeks before they had to close due to the first coronavirus lockdown on March 23.

They used the lockdown closures to redecorate and install heated pods where groups could sit in a 'Covid-safe' environment. Richard Richard said they were popular and would be staying at the pub.

He added: "The support we've had from our landlord, Adnams, was fantastic throughout Covid, and without this support we may we not have been here today.

"The customer numbers have gone from strength to strength."

Richard said that the pub had just been awarded a TripAdvisor 'travellers' choice award' meaning it was in the top 10pc of listed venues.

He added: "The pub is in the middle of the High Street so it's a great location.

"We've started doing things like quiz nights, chefs' specials and other things to entice people from the community in."

The Swan is also planning a Halloween party on October 29 with live music and a barbecue.

The team at the Swan will be presented with a plaque for winning the competition.