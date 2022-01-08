'Holkham beach is my favourite' - Q&A with dentist Dr Susie Lloyd

We're shining a light on people who live and work in our community as part of a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Dr Susie Lloyd. 39, from Swanton Morley.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am a dentist at Holt Dental Practice and head of clinical policy at Bupa Dental Care.

I would say my job is to change perceptions of dentists and dentistry – one patient at a time. Dentistry and dentists can sometimes get a reputation of being intimidating - however, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Though coming to the dentist may be nerve-wracking for some, dentists are here to take care of you and your oral health and having a smile you’re proud of can have such an improvement on your confidence.

To have any impact on someone’s confidence and lifestyle is so rewarding.

How long have you lived in Swanton Morley?

My husband Hugo and I have lived in Swanton Morley for two and a half years within the military community of Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley, where Hugo commands the 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards.

We love it so much that we decided very early on to stay, and we are in the process of now moving to our forever home within the village.

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

Sustainability and the environment are incredibly important to me, so I would try and improve the volumes of materials we can recycle in Norfolk. I think this is most definitely an area we can improve in.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

Holkham beach is definitely my favourite landmark.

It’s our family happy place, and it’s such a beautiful beach to enjoy leisurely strolls. Most definitely one of the perks of living in Norfolk.

Holkham beach. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

What is your favourite pub?

I would have to say The Bucks Arms at Blickling. There is amazing food, a wonderful atmosphere and I couldn’t recommend going enough.

The Buckinghamshire Arms, or Bucks Arms, at Blickling. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Which shops do you rely on?

On the food side of things, Swanton Morley Butchers and Deli – fantastic quality meat and it’s on the doorstep as it’s the corner shop next door.

The food there is locally sourced, which is great as I love to support local businesses, but this is also important from a sustainability point of view. There is also always a smile and friendly face there, so it’s a joy to go in.

On the other hand, Algy’s Farm Shop is also wonderful and does delicious wood-fired pizzas. The artisan shops in Holt are another delight, and we sometimes love to go after work.

Wood-fired pizza being cooked at Algy's Farm Shop. - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Lastly, I would say that our Friday treat is to pick up some fresh fish at the North Norfolk Fish Company in Holt.

John and his team only stock the best quality seasonal fish, so that’s become our go-to during and post lockdown.

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

As mentioned before, The Bucks Arms – I can’t get enough of the food there.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

A beach walk or bike ride, followed by a pub lunch. In the summer, we love to pack our Yeti Cooler backpack and picnic on the beach all day – definitely not something you can do everywhere in the UK.

Working at Bupa Dental Care’s Holt practice and living in such a convenient location with access to many beautiful sites really helps me to achieve a great work-life balance.

I love living in a place where I can practice dentistry and progress my career, but I also have the opportunity to make the most of the beautiful scenery Norfolk has.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

In my opinion, Holkham, Pensthorpe, Blickling, Wells, Blakeney and Holt Country Park. All such lovely and beautiful places which are worth a visit.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

If I had to choose, I would say, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Pippa Dannatt.

She is a fabulous ambassador for the community and flies the flag for military wives, which I can personally relate to.

Lady Pippa Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, at her home in Keswick, with Scrumpy and Maud. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

It would have to be the space and pace of life. You make a conscious decision to come to Norfolk and stay, so you also meet many like-minded people.

