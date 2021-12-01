Young racer off to good start in winter season

Cory Chapman, from Mundesley, is taking part in the Total Karting Zero engineered by Rob Smedley winter championship. - Credit: Supplied by Craig Chapman

A young karting driver has had a solid start to the winter racing season despite a couple of setbacks.

Cory Chapman, 11 and from Mundesley, has finished third in his first two races in the winter championship run by Total Karting Zero engineered by Rob Smedley.

Cory's dad, Craig, said: "We weren't happy with everything that's happened, but we have been happy with how Cory is going so far."

In the first race, at Bayford Meadows in Sittingbourne, Kent, Cory finished fifth in the two heats, and, being forced into a spin on the first lap of the final, was pushed to the back of the field.

But despite that and another collision in the race, the youngster managed to make it up to third spot.

Cory Chapman, left, from Mundesley, on the podium after his karting race at Ellough Park. - Credit: Supplied by Craig Chapman

The second race took place at Ellough Park Raceway in Suffolk, and Cory qualified in third position.

Even though he was caught up in another accident in the heats, Cory qualified in third spot and finished the final in the same position.

Craig said they now had their eyes on the next racing meet, to take place at Warden Law in Sunderland on December 18-19.