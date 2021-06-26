'Beeston Bump is a favourite spot' Q&A with town's new deputy mayor

Published: 7:30 AM June 26, 2021

Sue Brisbane, of Sheringham, has recently become the town's deputy mayor. - Credit: Supplied by Sue Brisbane

We're asking people in North Norfolk about their life and love for the area in a series of new Q&As.

This week we're featuring Sheringham resident and deputy mayor Sue Brisbane, 62.

1. How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am a councillor on Sheringham Town Council and am honoured to have recently been elected as deputy mayor. I see my role as to represent the residents and to play my part in ensuring that the town council provides the best service to the town.

If I had to identify my key priorities, they would be supporting community services, working in partnership with the people of the town and implementing strategies to address the climate emergency.

2. How long have you lived in Sheringham?

I moved to Sheringham in 2004 after having visited the town for holidays over a number of years. I quickly came to love the uniqueness of the town and was keen to move with my family when the opportunity arose.

3. What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

When safe and possible to do so after lockdown, I think it would be great to hold a street party to thank all those who have worked so hard for their community during the pandemic.

It would also be a way of bringing people together after the isolation that has affected so many during the last 15 months.

4. What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

There are so many to choose from but one of my favourites is the Beeston Bump. It is 207 feet high and provides wonderful views over the coast and town. I also love the variety of wild flowers that can be seen around the Bump.

Sheringham’s Beeston Bump is a popular spot for walkers. - Credit: Andrew Taylor

5. What is your favourite pub?

That’s a difficult question to answer as there are so many to choose from and each has its own charm.

In Sheringham, we have pubs by the sea and also in and around the town depending on your destination but all give a warm welcome to locals and visitors alike.

6. Which shops do you rely on?

I think it’s really important to shop locally and to consider the carbon footprint of what we’re buying.

Sheringham has shops to meet almost all our needs ranging from fruit and veg to nuts and bolts. The Saturday market - and Wednesdays April-November - is also a great place for local produce.

Sheringham market, just one of the town's unique shopping attractions. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

7. What is your favourite place to eat out?

I don’t really have a favourite. I’ve been a vegetarian for many years and it’s great that most local restaurants and pubs provide a good variety of veggie and vegan options.

8. What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

That would be a sunny summer day beginning with a walk along the Deep History Coast to West Runton and back.

Then I’d win a game of putting (which has yet to happen!) against my husband and two sons at one of the two putting greens in the town.

After this, we’d head to the beach with friends for a picnic and games. A lovely way to round off the day would be a visit to watch a play or film at Sheringham Little Theatre.

The beach at West Runton. - Credit: Archant

9. Which places (in north Norfolk) would you recommend to visitors?

It may not come as a surprise that Sheringham would be my number one choice.

It has blue flag beaches, pubs, restaurants, takeaways and shops aplenty. There’s so much to see and do including our wonderful museums which really capture the history and spirit of the town.

There’s also the North Norfolk Railway, The Peter Coke Shell Gallery and The Lifeboat Station. It’s important to add here, that most of these attractions survive due to the much-appreciated contribution of volunteers.

A steam train on the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Archant

10. Who is your north Norfolk hero?

I’d like to highlight as heroes, all those who have worked for their community during the pandemic.

In Sheringham, people have supported each other in amazing ways and I know that this will continue into the future as we have seen that there are so many in our town who continue to rely on this.

11. What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The skies, the sea, the beaches and the green spaces all make north Norfolk special and they are free for all to enjoy.

I also love the diversity of people in the area and their willingness to support each other and build a community that thrives and cares all year