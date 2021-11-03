Greenbuild festival gets off to flying start

Talks about reintroducing animal species at Wild Ken Hill and the Papillion Project promoting the environment have been part of the first events at this year's Greenbuild festival.

The North Norfolk District Council-run event is being run virtually this year until November 12 - to coincide with the Cop26 summit on climate change in Glasgow.

Annie Sommazzi, the council's climate change and environment policy manager, said: “We’re really enthused by the response so far and it’s exciting that there is still much more to come.

"What’s special about this event is that there is truly something for everyone, from slow fashion workshops and coastal talks."

A highlight of the festival line-up is a talk with environmentalist and television personality Chris Packham, due to take place on the evening of November 3.

Sessions still to come include: Slow Fashion Saturday with Cynthia Ko and the Fabulous Miss K on November 6, Carbon Reduction Strategy with Net Zero East on November 8, Let’s Talk: Our Coastal Community – Economy, Society and a Changing Climate on November 9 and Climate Optimism for Troubled Times – with Dr Ella Gilbert on November 11.

For more information about the festival, visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/greenbuild