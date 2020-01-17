Gallery

Stunning images show beautiful Norfolk (at beyond) at its best

Civilisation in the Clouds by Lauren Griffiths, entered in the Novice section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Lauren Griffiths Archant

Stunning images by Norfolk photographers show the beauty of the natural world, both here in Norfolk and aborad.

Castleton, Derbyshire by Tony Shipp, entered in the Novice section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Tony Shipp Castleton, Derbyshire by Tony Shipp, entered in the Novice section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Tony Shipp

North Norfolk Photographic Society's second digital images event of the year drew more than 50 entries, with sections themed around 'Old', 'Land and Seascape'.

In the novice 'Land/Seascape' section Jackie Ormandy's 'Piling the Nets' was first, Lauren Griffiths 'Civilisation in the Clouds' second and Tony Shipp's 'Castleton, Derbyshire' was third. In the advanced section, Liz Akers' Shades of Grey' took first, Andy Bamforth's 'At Wells Beach' was second and Robin Myerscough's 'Sunset at Snettisham' was third.

The novice section winners in the 'Old' category were Lauren Griffiths for 'Where Ancestors Roam' (first), Jackie Ormandy for 'Throw away Ted' (second) and Martin Kurrein for 'Out of the Attic' (third).

In the advanced section Judith Wells' 'Old Neighbours' was first, Bernard Dawson's 'Never too old to Rock' second and Clive Matthews' 'Reflecting' third.

Sunset at Snettisham by Robin Myerscough, entered in the Advanced section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Robin Myerscough Sunset at Snettisham by Robin Myerscough, entered in the Advanced section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Robin Myerscough

The entries were judged by Brian Carlick, from Hemsby.

Meetings of the North Norfolk Photographic Society are normally held on the first and third Wednesdays each month at the Holt Community Centre.

Reflecting by Clive Matthews, entered in the Advanced section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Clive Matthews Reflecting by Clive Matthews, entered in the Advanced section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Clive Matthews

Shades of Grey by Liz Akers, entered in the Advanced section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Liz Akers Shades of Grey by Liz Akers, entered in the Advanced section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Liz Akers

Brian Carlick, who judged the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: NNPS Brian Carlick, who judged the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: NNPS

Piling the Nets by Jackie Ormandy, entered in the Novice section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Jackie Ormandy Piling the Nets by Jackie Ormandy, entered in the Novice section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Jackie Ormandy

Throw Away Ted by Jackie Ormandy, entered in the Novice section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Jackie Ormandy Throw Away Ted by Jackie Ormandy, entered in the Novice section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Jackie Ormandy

Where Ancestors Roam by Lauren Griffiths, entered in the Novice section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Lauren Griffiths Where Ancestors Roam by Lauren Griffiths, entered in the Novice section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Lauren Griffiths

Never too old to rock by Bernard Dawson, entered in the Advanced section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Bernard Dawson Never too old to rock by Bernard Dawson, entered in the Advanced section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Bernard Dawson

Old neighbours by Judith Wells, entered in the Advanced section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Judith Wells Old neighbours by Judith Wells, entered in the Advanced section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Judith Wells

Out of the Attic by Martin Kurrein, entered in the Novice section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Martin Kurrein Out of the Attic by Martin Kurrein, entered in the Novice section of the North Norfolk Photographic Society's January 2020 competiton. Image: Martin Kurrein