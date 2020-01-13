Students aiming for Guinness World Record

Paston College students with the giant structure. Pictures: Paston College Archant

Students in north Norfolk will attempt to become official World Record holders later this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Paston College student inside the structure. Pictures: Paston College A Paston College student inside the structure. Pictures: Paston College

The A-Level students from Paston College created a five-metre high structure using modelling balloons in a trial run.

You may also want to watch:

It took 21 Maths and Physics students three hours to create the structure, using around 400 balloons. The students also had to carry out the mathematical calculations required, including the number and size of balloons needed so their model would fit within the college's sports hall.

The project is being led by Paston College A-Level Maths lecturer Wlodzimierz Szczerba, supported by the current Guinness World Record holder, Caroline Ainslie from Bubbly Maths. Her record was achieved with 768 modelling balloons in 2015 and the finished sculpture was 7ft 2in tall.

A Paston College student helping to create the structure. Pictures: Paston College A Paston College student helping to create the structure. Pictures: Paston College

Mr Szczerba estimates that around 160 participants will be needed to achieve the record, with students from schools and colleges across Norfolk urged to get involved.