News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Ukrainian-English traditional garden party planned

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:37 AM August 10, 2022
Golden Star Morris dancers will perform at the  Grand Ukrainian Garden party in Stratton Strawless.

Golden Star Morris dancers will perform at the Grand Ukrainian Garden party in Stratton Strawless. - Credit: Nigel Cooper

English and Ukrainian traditions will come together at an upcoming garden party.

The 'Grand Ukrainian Makoviy Garden Party' will take place Saturday, August 13 from 1.30pm-4.30pm at garden in Church Road in Stratton Strawless. 

Village residents Meg and Charles Foster are putting on the event.

Mrs Foster said: "Our aim is to connect Ukrainian families staying throughout rural Norfolk and to show them some of our traditional English traditions such as Morris dancing - with the amazing Golden Star Morris - and an English garden tea party with traditional garden fete games.

"We will also learn about some of their traditions and cakes which are based around the Ukrainian Orthodox celebration of Makoviy on August 14." 

There will also be live music, a 'follow the bee' treasure hunt and the chance to make traditional Ukrainian bouquets. 

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to email meg@megfoster.co.uk or text 07929 669993.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
lauren hemp hold her freedom of the town award with town mayor

Hundreds turn out to see Lionesses star Lauren Hemp given freedom of town

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Protestors outside North Walsham Library after a story time with Titania Trust (inset) was postponed.

Drag queen's story time called off amid protest at library

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Man's body found on north Norfolk beach

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon