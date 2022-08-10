Ukrainian-English traditional garden party planned

Golden Star Morris dancers will perform at the Grand Ukrainian Garden party in Stratton Strawless. - Credit: Nigel Cooper

English and Ukrainian traditions will come together at an upcoming garden party.

The 'Grand Ukrainian Makoviy Garden Party' will take place Saturday, August 13 from 1.30pm-4.30pm at garden in Church Road in Stratton Strawless.

Village residents Meg and Charles Foster are putting on the event.

Mrs Foster said: "Our aim is to connect Ukrainian families staying throughout rural Norfolk and to show them some of our traditional English traditions such as Morris dancing - with the amazing Golden Star Morris - and an English garden tea party with traditional garden fete games.

"We will also learn about some of their traditions and cakes which are based around the Ukrainian Orthodox celebration of Makoviy on August 14."

There will also be live music, a 'follow the bee' treasure hunt and the chance to make traditional Ukrainian bouquets.

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to email meg@megfoster.co.uk or text 07929 669993.