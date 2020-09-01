Windows smashed at coastal ice cream shop

Three windows were smashed at Cromer Ices by someone throwing stones. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

Windows were broken by someone throwing stones at a Cromer ice-cream shop.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened at Cromer Ices in garden Street sometime between 4.15am and 4.30am on Monday, August 31.

Norfolk Police said someone threw stones at the shop and in doing so broke three of its windows.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area at the time or has information about the person responsible.

They should contact PC Maria Greaves at Cromer police station on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.