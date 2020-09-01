Search

Advanced search

Windows smashed at coastal ice cream shop

PUBLISHED: 13:49 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 01 September 2020

Three windows were smashed at Cromer Ices by someone throwing stones. Picture: Google StreetView

Three windows were smashed at Cromer Ices by someone throwing stones. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

Windows were broken by someone throwing stones at a Cromer ice-cream shop.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened at Cromer Ices in garden Street sometime between 4.15am and 4.30am on Monday, August 31.

Norfolk Police said someone threw stones at the shop and in doing so broke three of its windows.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area at the time or has information about the person responsible.

They should contact PC Maria Greaves at Cromer police station on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘No rush’ to fine parents not sending children to school in September

Schools are being urged to scrap non-attendence fines as pupils return following coronavirus closures. Picture: PA Images

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from horse on beach

A woman who fell from a horse on Wells beach was airlifted to hospital by the Rescue 912 helicopter. Picture: HM Coastguard

Building work to start on new lifeboat house

Artist impression of new Lifeboat House at Wells. Picture: Studio Four architects

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘No rush’ to fine parents not sending children to school in September

Schools are being urged to scrap non-attendence fines as pupils return following coronavirus closures. Picture: PA Images

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from horse on beach

A woman who fell from a horse on Wells beach was airlifted to hospital by the Rescue 912 helicopter. Picture: HM Coastguard

Building work to start on new lifeboat house

Artist impression of new Lifeboat House at Wells. Picture: Studio Four architects

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Jailed in August: drug dealers, sex offender, and man who assaulted police

(left to right) Liam Whittle/Ashley Hammond/Sean Casey. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Delays expected on A149 as part of road closes for bridge repairs

Delays are expected on the A149 as maintenance work takes place. Photo: Google Maps

‘It’s gone from one extreme to the other’ - Campsites report sell-out August

Broads Authority campaign to promoting canoeing on the Norfolk Broads. Canoeing from Banks Boats at Wayford Bridge along the Dilham canal Picture: James Bass Copy: Stephen Pulinger For: EDP News Eastern Daily Press © 2008 (01603) 772434

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Windows smashed at coastal ice cream shop

Three windows were smashed at Cromer Ices by someone throwing stones. Picture: Google StreetView