Garden owners 'thrilled' to be reopening in May

Published: 11:11 AM April 23, 2021

The gardens at Stody Lodge are in full bloom. - Credit: Ian Burt

Visitors will soon be welcomed back to a garden known for its blazing array of colours.

Stody Lodge Gardens, near Holt, is to reopen in May.

The garden was closed in May last year due to the pandemic, and its owner, Kate MacNicol, said she was thrilled people would once again be able to enjoy the blooming rhododendrons and azaleas.

She said: “We really missed our visitors in May 2020 and are so pleased to be welcoming everyone back.

Kate MacNicol in the azalea water gardens at Stody. - Credit: Ian Burt

"The last year has taught us all the importance of the natural world – as a safe space to socialise but also as a huge source of mental and physical well-being when both of these have been threatened by the global pandemic."

You may also want to watch:

The gardens will host two special events; a Rainbow Garden Party on May 22 and a Classic Vehicle Day on May 30.

The gardens are opening from Sunday, May 2 and will open every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, as well as Monday, May 17 to Friday, May 21. Entrance is £8, and timed entry slots are not needed.

For more information, visit www.stodylodgegardens.co.uk







