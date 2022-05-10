News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Can you spot anyone you know in these photos from Stody Lodge fun day?

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:17 PM May 10, 2022
Updated: 1:03 PM May 10, 2022
The King and Stanley families at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Going on a treasure hunt, meeting farm animals and displaying dogs were just some of the activates keeping families entertained at Stody Lodge Gardens on Sunday. 

The estate, near Briston, basked in sunshine for its annual family fun day, which drew hundreds of people. 

The Holt Youth Project served tea and cakes, which, combined with donations from other organisations on the day, saw £2,410 raised. 

The proceeds will be put towards the projects' work supporting young people across north Norfolk. 

Kate MacNicol, from Stody Lodge, said: "Our gardens provided the perfect backdrop for hundreds of happy children to run around and enjoy the space and colourful flowers everywhere.

"We’re so delighted the day resulted in such a great fundraising total for The Holt Youth Project."

The estate will host a Classic Vehicle Day on Sunday, May 22 in support of the Benjamin Foundation, and there will be a Harley Davidson ride-out to the estate on May 29 in aid of Norfolk and Waveney Mind.  

Illianna Kennedy, 10, at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Julie Alford, centre, founder of the Holt Youth Project Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Kids enjoying Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Kids enjoying Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Kids enjoying Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Lilly Jarvis (12) with Scooby, winner of Dog with the Best Trick at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Mollie (6) with Cobbles the goat at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Kids enjoying Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Poppy Sargent, 10, with Lugny and Solo at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Reggie (3) and Frank (5) at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Traditional fete games at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Willow and Rosalie Simmonds with the Fairy Fair at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Connie Flude, 8, at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Duncan Baker MP with Sviatik Kolomiichuk and his daughter Eleanor, fundraising for The Holt Youth Project.

Evie Lovick, 7, at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Finalists of the Scruffiest Mutt class at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Flora Wiseman with Pippin, Winner of Dog Most Like its Owner, at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Hamish Nicholls (6) and Estelle Lamey (5) at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Helen and Florence Hayes with Humphrey, winner of the Most Handsome Dog at at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

Jack Steward (5) with Duncan Baker MP at Stody Lodge Gardens' Family Fun Day.

