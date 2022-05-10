Can you spot anyone you know in these photos from Stody Lodge fun day?

Gallery

Going on a treasure hunt, meeting farm animals and displaying dogs were just some of the activates keeping families entertained at Stody Lodge Gardens on Sunday.

The estate, near Briston, basked in sunshine for its annual family fun day, which drew hundreds of people.

The Holt Youth Project served tea and cakes, which, combined with donations from other organisations on the day, saw £2,410 raised.

The proceeds will be put towards the projects' work supporting young people across north Norfolk.

Kate MacNicol, from Stody Lodge, said: "Our gardens provided the perfect backdrop for hundreds of happy children to run around and enjoy the space and colourful flowers everywhere.

"We’re so delighted the day resulted in such a great fundraising total for The Holt Youth Project."

The estate will host a Classic Vehicle Day on Sunday, May 22 in support of the Benjamin Foundation, and there will be a Harley Davidson ride-out to the estate on May 29 in aid of Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

