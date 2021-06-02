News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Stunning Jaguar scoops award at classic cars day

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:57 AM June 2, 2021   
Charles Gibbons and his winning 1964 Jaguar at the Stody Classic Vehicle Day.

Charles Gibbons and his winning 1964 Jaguar at the Stody Classic Vehicle Day. - Credit: Stody Lodge Gardens

A flaming red 1964 Jaguar was crowned vehicle of the day at this year's classic cars event at Stody Lodge Gardens. 

Owner Charles Gibbons was presented with a trophy for his 3.4 L model at the May 30 event after being picked by judges David Johnson and Graham Brown of the Broadland MG Owners’ Club.

Classic cars on display at the Stody Classic Vehicle Day.

Classic cars on display at the Stody Classic Vehicle Day. - Credit: Stody Lodge Gardens

Mr Gibbons said: “I have had a marvellous day today and the gardens at Stody are just spectacular.

"This car is my absolute pride and joy. I bought it as a wreck in 1996 and my late wife and I rebuilt it together. The car therefore has huge sentimental value and it means a lot to me to win the Stody Vehicle of the Day 2021 award.”

Around 350 vehicles were on show at the event which drew hundreds of people to the gardens, which are renowned for their brightly coloured rhododendrons and azaleas.

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the Stody Classic Vehicle Day.

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the Stody Classic Vehicle Day. - Credit: Stody Lodge Gardens


You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheringham Coast Line Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk Live

'Unstable and dangerous' - Popular coastal path to remain closed

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach.Picture: Antony Kelly

Your say: Is tourism good for Cromer?

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Gail and Ray Westfield, 70 and 73, in front of their damaged bathroom after a car crashed into their North Walsham home.

Norfolk Police

Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
North Walsham shops carry on under lockdown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

What we know so far about plans for 1,800 new North Walsham homes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus