Stunning Jaguar scoops award at classic cars day

Published: 9:57 AM June 2, 2021

Charles Gibbons and his winning 1964 Jaguar at the Stody Classic Vehicle Day. - Credit: Stody Lodge Gardens

A flaming red 1964 Jaguar was crowned vehicle of the day at this year's classic cars event at Stody Lodge Gardens.

Owner Charles Gibbons was presented with a trophy for his 3.4 L model at the May 30 event after being picked by judges David Johnson and Graham Brown of the Broadland MG Owners’ Club.

Classic cars on display at the Stody Classic Vehicle Day. - Credit: Stody Lodge Gardens

Mr Gibbons said: “I have had a marvellous day today and the gardens at Stody are just spectacular.

"This car is my absolute pride and joy. I bought it as a wreck in 1996 and my late wife and I rebuilt it together. The car therefore has huge sentimental value and it means a lot to me to win the Stody Vehicle of the Day 2021 award.”

Around 350 vehicles were on show at the event which drew hundreds of people to the gardens, which are renowned for their brightly coloured rhododendrons and azaleas.

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the Stody Classic Vehicle Day. - Credit: Stody Lodge Gardens



