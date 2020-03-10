Search

200-year-old stocks set to return to village green after conservation work

PUBLISHED: 15:30 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 10 March 2020

The stocks in older times, circa early 20C. Picture: supplied by Nigel Boldero

The stocks in older times, circa early 20C. Picture: supplied by Nigel Boldero

Archant

A piece of a north Norfolk village's history is being returned to its rightful place after conservation work costing £4000.

Haveringland's wooden stocks, which were removed from the village green about six weeks ago, will be reinstalled at around 9.45am on Thursday, March 12.

Carpenter Jack Wheeler replaced large sections of the posts, installing new concrete footings and metal fixings, formed new pyramid-shaped finials and braced the remains of the cross piece.

It was in these that felons' legs were fastened when this was a form of punishment for drunkenness, disorder and other offences.

Haveringland's stocks date from 1804 and are 'Listed' as a structure of historical interest and the only remaining set in Norfolk.

Mr Wheeler said: 'The stocks are made of very fast grown oak. I hadn't noticed until laid out in the workshop that the posts are in fact made from two halves of the same tree.'

