Search

Advanced search

Piece of village's history returned after restoration

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 12 March 2020

Haveringland 200-year-old stocks return to village green after conservation work. Nigel Boldero and local residents re create old photo of the stocks. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Haveringland 200-year-old stocks return to village green after conservation work. Nigel Boldero and local residents re create old photo of the stocks. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

They were once used to hold felons' legs in place as punishment for drunkenness, disorder and other offences.

Haveringland 200-year-old stocks return to village green after conservation work. Nigel Boldero, Carpenter Jack Wheeler and local residents with the newly erected stocks. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANHaveringland 200-year-old stocks return to village green after conservation work. Nigel Boldero, Carpenter Jack Wheeler and local residents with the newly erected stocks. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

And now they are back on the green of a Norfolk village - but this time just for show.

Haveringland's restored wooden stocks have been returned to the village green after renovation work costing about £4,000.

The stocks, which date back to 1804, were removed about six weeks ago.

North Walsham-based carpenter Jack Wheeler replaced large sections of the posts, which were rotting away, installing new concrete footings and metal fixings.

Haveringland 200-year-old stocks return to village green after conservation work. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANHaveringland 200-year-old stocks return to village green after conservation work. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

He also formed new pyramid-shaped finials and braced the remains of the cross piece.

The stocks are listed as a structure of historical interest and the only remaining set in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Wheeler said: 'It has been wonderful undertaking the repairs to these historical stocks. As with conserving and repairing any historical timber structure the real challenge has been how to conserve as much of the fabric as possible while retaining the strength and character of the whole.

Haveringland 200-year-old stocks return to village green after conservation work. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANHaveringland 200-year-old stocks return to village green after conservation work. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

'As the stocks stand outside, entirely exposed to the elements, we have given a lot of thought to how the repairs will weather over time.'

Nigel Boldero, chairman of Haveringland Parish Meeting, an independent group of parishioners, which co-funded the project with Broadland Council, said the stocks would receive an annual protective coating to keep the worst of the weather off.

The stocks will eventually feature on a heritage trail which will link up local churches and other places of interest.

The Building the Future: Repairing the Past project will see improvements made to Haveringland Parish Church, and is the subject of an application for £250,000 from the Lottery Heritage Fund.

Haveringland 200-year-old stocks return to village green after conservation work. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANHaveringland 200-year-old stocks return to village green after conservation work. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

More than £30,000 towards the total cost has already ben raised, thanks to local people, and grants from several national and local charities.

The plan is to turn the building into a fully-fledged 'Festival Church' -one which holds a minimum of six annual services and provides a community and cultural hub for the area.

Related articles

Most Read

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Grandmother’s rucksack returned to her with phone and camera missing

Janet Munro appealed through the EDP for the return of her rucksack, which she left on a Sanders bus. Picture: supplied by Janet Munro

Coastal pub revamp includes new coffee bar

New owners have revamped the Lighthouse Inn in Walcott. Pictures: Mary Ann Stuart

Care home stays in special measures despite lifting its game

Kingsgate Residential Home in Sheringham. Photo: Google Streetview

‘It could have been a lot worse’ - Warning after group faces abuse during evening run

Runner Jenny Norris narrowly avoided a cup which was thrown at her in Hoveton. Picture: JENNY NORRIS

Most Read

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Grandmother’s rucksack returned to her with phone and camera missing

Janet Munro appealed through the EDP for the return of her rucksack, which she left on a Sanders bus. Picture: supplied by Janet Munro

Coastal pub revamp includes new coffee bar

New owners have revamped the Lighthouse Inn in Walcott. Pictures: Mary Ann Stuart

Care home stays in special measures despite lifting its game

Kingsgate Residential Home in Sheringham. Photo: Google Streetview

‘It could have been a lot worse’ - Warning after group faces abuse during evening run

Runner Jenny Norris narrowly avoided a cup which was thrown at her in Hoveton. Picture: JENNY NORRIS

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Piece of village’s history returned after restoration

Haveringland 200-year-old stocks return to village green after conservation work. Nigel Boldero and local residents re create old photo of the stocks. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

New principals appointed at two ‘good’ secondary schools

Cromer Academy headteacher Antony Little was appointed in 2018 but is to leave to take over at the Hewett Academy in September 2020. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Chef who worked in Sydney and San Francisco vies for national prize

Oli Williamson went to City College Norwich but now works at The Greenhouse restaurant in London. Picture: Oli Williamson

Firms cough up £1.8m in charges for overrunning roadworks

More than £1m has been paid to Norfolk County Council. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Coronavirus: WHO elevates disease status to pandemic - but what does that mean?

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Minister of Health, Ethiopia, speaking at the opening of the London Summit on Family Planning, 11 July 2012. Picture: Russell Watkins/DFID
Drive 24