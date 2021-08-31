Joy as detectorist finds wedding ring on beach

Published: 12:18 PM August 31, 2021

Right, James Ellis, pictured on Cromer beach wearing his wedding ring with daughter, Isabelle; centre, Steve Everitt, from Cromer, who found the ring, and left, the map of Mr Ellis's movements, which was used to find the ring. - Credit: Supplied by Mr Ellis/supplied

When James Ellis realised he had lost his wedding ring on trip to Cromer beach, he had little hope he would ever see it again.

The 42-year-old marketing manager from Milton Keynes was on holiday with his family when the dreaded moment struck.

Mr Ellis said: "I was at the beach bodyboarding with my eldest daughter on Saturday afternoon. It was only a few hours later when we were having dinner at the King's Head pub that I realised didn't have the ring. It was a panicky moment because I never take it off."

Mr Ellis frantically retraced his steps to search for the silver object, without luck, and the family returned home on Sunday.

James Ellis, pictured on Cromer beach wearing his wedding ring with daughter, Isabelle; five. - Credit: Supplied by James Ellis

But on the off-chance of a miracle, he posted about the loss on Cromer community groups on Facebook, and on bank holiday Monday, he struck gold.

Steve Everitt, 56, saw the post and picked up his metal detector. Thanks to a map Mr Ellis posted of his movements, he was able to find the ring "within two or three minutes".

Mr Everitt, from Cromer, who found somebody else's wedding ring at Overstrand in 2019, said: “It was only a couple of inches down, but when something gets in that soft sand, unless you know exactly where you dropped it, it’s a nightmare to find."

Steve Everitt, from Cromer, found the ring after Mr Ellis posted about it on social media. He is pictured here in 2019, with a different wedding ring he found on Overstrand beach. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Everitt, a semi-retired former fisherman, said he bought his first metal detector when he was 14 and has been using them ever since.

Mr Ellis said he was "really grateful and speechless" when Mr Everitt got in touch to say he had found the ring.

"It gives you belief in people's kindness and the community spirit that exists. The fact that he went out of his way to search for it and then found it, it's unbelievable really."

The map of Mr Ellis's movements, which was used to find the ring. - Credit: Mr Ellis

Mr Ellis and his wife Sue bought the ring in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, where he is originally from.

The couple eloped and got married in Sydney, Australia, five years ago, where his sister lives.

The Cromer holiday was their first as a family of four - they have daughters Isabelle, five, and Anya, 18 weeks.

Mr Ellis said Mr Everitt declined an offer of a reward but that he had made a donation to Macmillan, which Mr Everitt and his wife support, in thanks.