Search

Advanced search

Leadership shake-up sees familiar face take top job after report found ‘serious concerns’

PUBLISHED: 12:01 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 16 April 2020

Steve Blatch, left, has become the new cheif executive at North Norfolk District Council. He was previously one of the council's two corporate directors and head of paid service along with Nick Baker, right, who has left the council following a restructure. Images: NNDC/Ella Wilkinson

Steve Blatch, left, has become the new cheif executive at North Norfolk District Council. He was previously one of the council's two corporate directors and head of paid service along with Nick Baker, right, who has left the council following a restructure. Images: NNDC/Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A report which branded a Norfolk council as “weak and divided” has been followed through on.

Sarah Butikofer. Picture: NNDCSarah Butikofer. Picture: NNDC

North Norfolk District Council has revamped its leadership structure, putting one person in charge of its paid service rather than two.  Steve Blatch, who has worked at the council for 25 years, has been appointed its chief executive.

Mr Blatch was previously the authority’s head of paid service, a role he held jointly with Nick Baker, who has now left the council after 17 years.

Mr Blatch said he wanted to use the role to inspire the council’s “loyal and dedicated” workforce.

He said: “Much of what they do is unseen and their commitment in responding to the current coronavirus emergency demonstrates their passion for both the council and the communities we serve.”

North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart AndersonNorth Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The report recommending the restructure was approved by councillors in January.

It followed the council bringing in a £1,000-a-day consultant, Peter Thomas Ltd, in May to look at how well things were working there.

The report made a series of damning findings including “serious concerns” about a “weak and divided” senior leadership.

But findings were rejected by the opposition Conservatives, who controlled the council from 2011 to November 2018.

Steve Blatch, North Norfolk District Council's new chief executive. Image: Archant librarySteve Blatch, North Norfolk District Council's new chief executive. Image: Archant library

The council’s leader, Lib Dem councillor Sarah Butikofer, said Mr Blatch’s promotion was “richly deserved”.

“Steve has worked extremely hard to support all of the work of the council over many years and knows the district and the challenges it faces well.

“In more recent weeks Steve has led the outstanding response by all of our staff to our preparations in meeting the considerable challenge of helping the council and the people of North Norfolk to respond to the coronavirus crisis.”

Mrs Butikofer added: “I can confirm that as part of our on-going senior management restructuring here at North Norfolk District Council, Nick Baker has opted to take voluntary redundancy and step down as corporate director and head of paid service.

Nick Baker, who has left North Norfolk District Council after 17 years. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNick Baker, who has left North Norfolk District Council after 17 years. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“Everyone at NNDC would like to thank Nick for his 17 years of service to the council and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Blatch has also held roles at the council including economic development manager and head of regeneration and strategic director.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Most Read

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Latest from the North Norfolk News

The adorable new-born kittens that have only known lockdown

As the RSPCA’s centres and branches closed their doors to the public, staff at the Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch had their hands full as cat Puma gave birth to four healthy kittens. Picture: RSPCA

Leadership shake-up sees familiar face take top job after report found ‘serious concerns’

Steve Blatch, left, has become the new cheif executive at North Norfolk District Council. He was previously one of the council's two corporate directors and head of paid service along with Nick Baker, right, who has left the council following a restructure. Images: NNDC/Ella Wilkinson

Stunning sunrise over north Norfolk captured on video

Sheringham sea front sunrise 6am 16/04/20 Pictures: Sophie Melton

Norfolk church in urgent need of repairs to share in £333,000 payout

St Andrew's church in Thurning has received a funding boost to help pay for roof repairs. Picture: Norfolk Churches Trust

Can you support us to continue to carry out local journalism?

Can you help support the North Norfolk News continue to cover events such as Cromer Carnival, pictured? Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24