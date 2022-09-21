Lib Dems name General Election challenger in North Norfolk

Steffan Aquarone will contest North Norfolk at the next General Election for the Liberal Democrats. - Credit: Nate Lansdell Design

Liberal Democrats in North Norfolk have picked Steffan Aquarone to try to wrest back control of the constituency from the Conservatives.

Mr Aquarone, 38, is set to challenge current MP Duncan Baker for the seat at the next general election, after he polled 93pc in a vote of local Lib Dems.

He said: "It’s truly an honour and privilege to have been chosen to stand here in my home constituency.

"I was born and grew up in Blickling, and North Norfolk means so much to me and my young family.

“This is a special corner of the world, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be even better.

"The truth is, for too long, rural communities across North Norfolk have been left behind."

Norman Lamb held North Norfolk for the Lib Dems from 2001 to 2019, when Mr Baker was elected with 58.6pc of the vote, ahead of Lib Dem Karen Ward with 30.3pc. Before that, that seat was Conservative for several decades.

Labour held the seat from 1945 to 1970.

Unless it happens earlier, the current parliament will automatically dissolve December 17, 2024, with the next general election expected to take place 25 days later.

Mr Aquarone represents Melton Constable division at Norfolk County Council, and lives in Felmingham with his wife, Jill, and two children.

He is an entrepreneur and tech business owner.

Mr Aquarone said he wanted to help build "a new kind of politics" and his top priorities were health and education services.

He said: “How many of us have experienced difficulties securing a GP or dental appointment recently?

"How many of us struggle to get around due to poor public transport? How many of us have reported a crime, only to wait several days for a police officer to show up?

"Not to mention the struggle so many people are going through just to make ends meet.

“For too many of us right now, politics simply isn’t working. I’ve lived a life outside of politics, and want to put those skills and experience to good use fighting for a better deal for North Norfolk."