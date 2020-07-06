‘Masked’ train rolls onto tracks as heritage line reopens
PUBLISHED: 12:50 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 06 July 2020
One of the steam locomotives on the North Norfolk Railway has been given a very 2020 touch ahead of the line’s reopening.
The team at the heritage railway which runs between Sheringham and Holt have given the LNER B12–8572 locomotive a face, and with it, a face mask.
The railway is reopening on Wednesday, July 8 running a nonstop service between the two stations. Guests will be assigned an isolated compartment for up to eight adults in a booking to make social distancing easier. Only four trains will run daily, and booking ahead is advised, but not essential.
Managing director Hugh Harkett said: “This is very much a limited service to see how things turn out and how many people want to travel on our lovely Poppy Line.”
The railway has just received a £46,500 grant from the National Heritage Lottery Fund (NHLF) emergency appeal to help it recover from the lockdown.
Visit www.nnrailway.co.uk for more.
