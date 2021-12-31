News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Beautiful pictures of starry sky captured over north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:20 PM December 31, 2021
Stuart Hill was able to capture the perfect starry sky on the beach at Wells.  

Stuart Hill was able to capture the perfect starry sky from the beach at Wells. - Credit: Sahill Photography/Stuart Hill

A keen photographer captured a beautiful image of stars in the sky over the north Norfolk coast.  

Stuart Hill, 68, from Nottingham, was able to capture the starry sky from the beach at Wells.  

The retired company owner spends half of his year in Norfolk – his second home – where he enjoys capturing photographs of its rural surroundings.  

On Wednesday, December 29, he had set himself up on Wells’ beach where he captured the amazing sight.  

He said: “I have been a keen photographer for getting on for 50 years taking and printing my first shots in the early 1970s  

“The shots were taken on Wells beach on Wednesday evening at roughly 6.30pm. The day had been very cloudy but just before sunset the sky cleared. 

“In reality, I was not expecting to record any good shots but was very pleasantly surprised on this occasion.” 

