Astronomers flock to 'star party' to gaze at galactic wonders

Almost 100 stargazers have flocked to a north Norfolk holiday park to marvel at the wonders of the cosmos.

Kelling Heath Holiday Park's Spring Equinox Star Party - which ended on April 4 - drew astronomers from across the country.

Michael Timewell, Director of Blue Sky Leisure, which owns the park, said:"“It’s wonderful to hear the gasps of astonishment and see the joy on the faces of youngsters when they gaze on the magnificent night sky at Kelling for the first time, we look forward to welcoming stargazers for many years to come."

Kelling Heath is considered one of the UK’s top stargazing spots and is one of five Norfolk sites that have Dark Sky Discovery status.

To get this status, the seven stars of the Orion constellation and the Milky Way are visible to the naked eye on a clear night.

The park's team are now organising another event for the autumn equinox in September. Taking place each year, this is thought to be the largest star party in Europe.

