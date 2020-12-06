Stars add shine to town's Christmas shopping season
- Credit: Stuart Anderson
A constellation of stars has come out in Cromer as part of a novel campaign to encourage people to shop local for Christmas.
The Star of Hope campaign has seen handcrafted wooden stars appear in the shop windows of 16 businesses in the town's high street.
Business owners are able to highlight special offers by putting a sign or an item in or under the star, giving shoppers something to watch out for as they walk around.
The Cromer chamber campaign has been organised by Debs Lewis, Alison Ewbank and Julie Cole. Many of the stars have been customised with fairy lights, baubles or small signs.
Sam Grout, the chamber's president, said they had been "overwhelmed" with support for the campaign.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "This year, a year like no other for businesses, gives independents more opportunity than ever to attract customers to shop safely, shop local and shop for unique gifts to save the priceless high street.
"The star symbolises the Chamber working together to attract shoppers to the eclectic blend of exciting businesses in Cromer.
Most Read
- 1 Second World War army canteen could become holiday homes for people with disabilties
- 2 New benches at North Lodge Park
- 3 Two teenagers arrested following arson at a public toilet
- 4 Vintage train fires up for festive services
- 5 Cromer-filmed movie starring Lily James and Ralph Fiennes coming to Netflix in January
- 6 'Festive fun for all' - Thursford's Enchanted Journey Of Light wows on opening night
- 7 Review: Strictly Christmas at Cromer Pier
- 8 Covid marshals hit the streets in north Norfolk
- 9 Plans for 52 new homes in Holt recommended for approval despite concerns
- 10 North Norfolk care home put into special measures
"The Star of Hope is an eco-friendly cane star adorned with fairy lights displayed predominately in their business window with one item that their business is particularly keen to promote hanging in the centre so that browsers can get a flavour of the delights inside."
Mr Grout said it was a particularly difficult year for small retailers due to Covid and asked shoppers to for their patience and understanding.
He said: "At this time of year we usually have a shop local campaign and that still exists, but this year it's also combined with the request to please be considerate and patient when shopping.
"People are doing their utmost to still make a living while keeping everyone as safe as possible."
Bodham-based craft business Piece of Lovely made the stars.