Stars add shine to town's Christmas shopping season

Published: 3:10 PM December 6, 2020

Alison Ewbank at Happyfeet in Cromer's Hamilton Road with her Star of Hope. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

A constellation of stars has come out in Cromer as part of a novel campaign to encourage people to shop local for Christmas.

The Star of Hope campaign has seen handcrafted wooden stars appear in the shop windows of 16 businesses in the town's high street.

Business owners are able to highlight special offers by putting a sign or an item in or under the star, giving shoppers something to watch out for as they walk around.

Donna Lee, left and Mel Woodland with the Star of Hope at Hot Rocks in Cromer's West Street. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

The Cromer chamber campaign has been organised by Debs Lewis, Alison Ewbank and Julie Cole. Many of the stars have been customised with fairy lights, baubles or small signs.

Sam Grout, the chamber's president, said they had been "overwhelmed" with support for the campaign.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "This year, a year like no other for businesses, gives independents more opportunity than ever to attract customers to shop safely, shop local and shop for unique gifts to save the priceless high street.

Sam Grout at The Old Rock Shop with his Star of Hope. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

"The star symbolises the Chamber working together to attract shoppers to the eclectic blend of exciting businesses in Cromer.

"The Star of Hope is an eco-friendly cane star adorned with fairy lights displayed predominately in their business window with one item that their business is particularly keen to promote hanging in the centre so that browsers can get a flavour of the delights inside."

Mr Grout said it was a particularly difficult year for small retailers due to Covid and asked shoppers to for their patience and understanding.

Richard Groom from Coffee Therapy in Cromer's Church Street with his Star of Hope. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

He said: "At this time of year we usually have a shop local campaign and that still exists, but this year it's also combined with the request to please be considerate and patient when shopping.

"People are doing their utmost to still make a living while keeping everyone as safe as possible."

Bodham-based craft business Piece of Lovely made the stars.

Benedict Cole with the Star of Hope at Benedict's Cove in Garden Street. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Alison Ewbank at Happyfeet in Cromer's Hamilton Road with her Star of Hope. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

The Star of Hope at Lizzie's Fruits & Vegetables Shop in Cromer's West Street. - Credit: Stuart Anderson















