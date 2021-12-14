Bid to open grocery shop in Hoveton

Plans have been submitted to open a shop in Lurista House, a building in Stalham Road Industrial Estate in Hoveton. - Credit: Google Maps

A new grocery shop could open next to a cafe in Hoveton - if planners give the thumbs up.

Plans have been submitted by Nik Shatri to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to change the use of a former office into a shop.

The premises is located in Lurista House, a prefabricated building in Stalham Road Industrial Estate on Littlewoods Lane.

It contains two units, one of them the former office of chemical wholesaler Slater and Frith Ltd and the other a cafe, called My Cafe.

A supporting document states there would be no internal or external changes to the unit.

The application states that the shop would sell groceries and employ one full-time and two part-time staff.

There would be ten carparking spaces including two for disabled drivers, while opening hours would be Monday to Saturday from 7am to 8pm and on Sunday from 8am to 6pm.

A decision on the bid is expected by February 3 next year.