Men's Shed finally launches in town after year-long delay

Published: 10:30 AM June 2, 2021

Volunteers are being sought for a new men's shed group which has finally opened after a delay of more than a year due to the pandemic.

The Stalham Men's Shed launched on June 1 at its new headquarters at 54 High Street and will now be opened weekdays 9am to 1pm.

Ray Woolston, the shed's chairman, said the shed was well equipped, thanks in part to a £6,000 grant from a North Norfolk Sustainable Communities Fund.

Mr Woolston said: "Men’s sheds are springing open all over the country having been recognised for their value in helping the mental health and wellbeing of those men and women who attend. They are great places to socialise, learn new skills and have some fun.

"It will focus on woodworking with tuition available in woodturning, general woodwork and furniture repairs/upcycling but it is hoped that metalworking - initially with the purchase of a metal lathe - and other skills, depending on what members want, can be incorporated at a later date."

Bernie Clark working on a wood lathe at the Stalham Men's Shed. - Credit: Supplied by Ray Woolston

Mr Woolston said members were able to work on their own projects or work on joint projects commissioned by organisations and members of the public.

He added: "Items made by the shed will also be available to purchase."

Mr Woolston said the shed needed volunteer retired carpenters or other crafters who would be willing to give up for hours a week to teach its members and oversee the shed for a session.

He said: "Weekly would be good but even once a month would be greatly appreciated."

Mr Woolston said anyone interested could call him on 07437707213 or email stalhammensshed@gmail.com.

He said the shed also takes donations of wood and tools and pick up can be arranged.

People can also become a 'friend of Stalham Men’s Shed', who, for a minimum donation of £10 a year, will get emailed newsletters with information and photos of what members have been making, and a 15pc discount on anything made by those working at the shed.











