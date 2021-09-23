News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Pupils take on new school roles at Stalham

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:34 AM September 23, 2021   
MP Duncan Baker with some of the Stalham Infant School Year 6 pupils who have taken on new roles. 

MP Duncan Baker with some of the Stalham Infant School Year 6 pupils who have taken on new roles. - Credit: Stalham Infant School

Year 6 children at Stalham Infant School have taken on new positions of responsibility. 

The school's senior pupils filled out application forms where they wrote about the skills and qualities they would bring to the roles on offer, which included librarians, reading buddies, lost and found monitors, house captains and ambassadors.

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher, and north Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, presented badges to the youngsters at an assembly. 

Mr Russell said: "We feel it is important to involve our children in the running of the schools.

"I am really proud of the quality of the applications and the level of work that the children have put into the process.

You may also want to watch:

"The extra responsibilities and opportunities that they get from these positions support their personal development and social skills.

"One of our curriculum aims is to provide our children with a range of experiences and opportunities and these roles and positions are a key part in working towards achieving this aim." 

Most Read

  1. 1 The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk
  2. 2 'Power buyers' help pump up north Norfolk housing market to new heights
  3. 3 Amazing aerial shots show scale of shipwreck
  1. 4 Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country
  2. 5 Foodbank changes name to reflect increased demand
  3. 6 Beavers hard at work transforming chalk stream after Norfolk introduction
  4. 7 See inside this converted Victorian school on sale for £650,000
  5. 8 Have your say on bid to improve North Walsham town centre
  6. 9 Locations revealed for Norfolk's new £500k art trail
  7. 10 School bus drivers 'risked children's lives' with illegal long shifts
Stalham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
North Norfolk Rail in Holt held a 1940s festival PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Norfolk | Gallery

Wartime spirit fills north Norfolk as 1940s weekend returns

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham cafe owner Royston Young, who has suffered a 60pc drop in trade since the coronavirus out

End of an era as cafe owner hangs up apron after 26 years

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
People are being told to close their doors and windows after a suspected gas leak in the Holt Road area in Cromer. 

Norfolk Live | Video

People told to shut doors and windows after suspected gas leak

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon