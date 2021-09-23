Pupils take on new school roles at Stalham

Published: 8:34 AM September 23, 2021

MP Duncan Baker with some of the Stalham Infant School Year 6 pupils who have taken on new roles. - Credit: Stalham Infant School

Year 6 children at Stalham Infant School have taken on new positions of responsibility.

The school's senior pupils filled out application forms where they wrote about the skills and qualities they would bring to the roles on offer, which included librarians, reading buddies, lost and found monitors, house captains and ambassadors.

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher, and north Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, presented badges to the youngsters at an assembly.

Mr Russell said: "We feel it is important to involve our children in the running of the schools.

"I am really proud of the quality of the applications and the level of work that the children have put into the process.

"The extra responsibilities and opportunities that they get from these positions support their personal development and social skills.

"One of our curriculum aims is to provide our children with a range of experiences and opportunities and these roles and positions are a key part in working towards achieving this aim."