Town enjoys first outdoor market in almost 20 years
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A north Norfolk high street was heaving as Stalham enjoyed its first outdoor market in almost 20 years.
The town's new food and artisan market was held on Sunday (July 24) with hopes that the trial gathering will become a regular event.
Locals and visitors enjoyed more than 40 stalls selling flowers, jam, gin, handcrafts, fresh fish, cakes and more.
Stalham’s mayor Kevin Bayes said: "The street was packed from 10am to 2pm. The town was heaving. It was lovely to see."
The town used to have a market every Tuesday until 2004.
"We want to get the market up and running again to make the High Street more vibrant," the mayor said.
The council is conducting a survey of local business on possibilities for the market.
Most Read
- 1 Historic country house set in three acres is for sale for £1.3m
- 2 Three north Norfolk beauty spots receive Green Flag awards
- 3 'Are they going to take over?' - Spider crabs multiply off Norfolk coast
- 4 Travel: ‘An idyllic seaside escape with top notch dining’
- 5 'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction
- 6 Tory leadership debate cancelled after host faints on air
- 7 7 cheap or free events to look forward to in Norfolk in August
- 8 Calls for rethink after sale of Holt Hall falls through
- 9 Fewer affordable homes on the way for north Norfolk in next year
- 10 Council leader tells of 'stifling' maternity heat after birth of daughter
Mr Bayes said: "We’ll be looking at running it as regularly as we can. At the moment we’re still finding out what would be best for Stalham - if it should be during the week or at weekends.”