A north Norfolk high street was heaving as Stalham enjoyed its first outdoor market in almost 20 years.

The town's new food and artisan market was held on Sunday (July 24) with hopes that the trial gathering will become a regular event.

Locals and visitors enjoyed more than 40 stalls selling flowers, jam, gin, handcrafts, fresh fish, cakes and more.

Stalham High Street Market. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Stalham’s mayor Kevin Bayes said: "The street was packed from 10am to 2pm. The town was heaving. It was lovely to see."

The town used to have a market every Tuesday until 2004.

Stalham's new mayor Kevin Bayes - Credit: Lolly Dawson

"We want to get the market up and running again to make the High Street more vibrant," the mayor said.

The council is conducting a survey of local business on possibilities for the market.

Mr Bayes said: "We’ll be looking at running it as regularly as we can. At the moment we’re still finding out what would be best for Stalham - if it should be during the week or at weekends.”

