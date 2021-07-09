Delight as new community fridge to tackle food waste revealed

Published: 12:14 PM July 9, 2021

Sadie Houghton at Sheringham's Community Fridge, which is located at the Yesu Centre in High Street. Stalham is soon to get its first community fridge at the town's Baptist Church. - Credit: Yesu

Free food will soon be on offer in Stalham as a community fridge scheme comes to the town.

The Baptist church in High Street is to host a community fridge to give people and businesses a place to share surplus food, which anyone can go and help themselves to.

The scheme - which has the backing of North Norfolk District Council and environmental group Hubbub UK - is designed to cut food waste.

Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environment services, climate change and environment, said: "I am delighted that the council continues to expand upon its network of community fridges across north Norfolk. the Stalham fridge joins other NNDC sponsored fridges in Fakenham, North Walsham and Sheringham.

"My thanks go out to the council officers for facilitating these fridges and, of course, the local volunteers who give up their own time to run and manage the fridges day-to-day - these are remarkable people.

You may also want to watch:

"The community fridges serve to recycle food, that would otherwise go to landfill, back into the community.

"They serve to reduce food waste in the district which aligns well with our climate change goals. The fridges are open to everyone, so I hope the people of Stalham embrace this new offering in the town and I wish it every success.”

North Norfolk District councillor Nigel Lloyd. - Credit: Archant

The fridge will launch on Saturday, July 10, and interested residents and visitors are invited to find out more about the fridge between 10am-12pm, at The Stables.

It will be open from 2pm-4pm on Monday, July 12 and then Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All local food businesses, allotment holders and households in the area to donate surplus food from July 12 onwards.

The fridge is one of a growing number opening up across the UK. The concept first arrived in the UK in 2016 and there are now more than 50 across the country.

The average household throws away £700 worth of food every year, and at the same time four million people in the UK are living in food poverty.

To find out how you can reduce food waste visit www.lovefoodhatewaste.com.