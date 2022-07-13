Tree that vanished from burial ground returns overnight

A tree that went missing from Stalham burial ground was returned overnight on July 13. - Credit: Stalham Town Council

A tree that vanished from a town's burial ground has returned overnight.

The hornbeam had been planted at the entrance to the cemetery on Campingfield Lane in Stalham but went missing over the weekend.

The mysterious disappearance had left the town clerk, Sarah Hunt, scratching her head and prompting her to put out a plea for information on the tree's whereabouts on Tuesday (July 12).

Her request seems to have worked - because at 7am on Wednesday (July 13), a councillor who was out for a walk found the tree lying on the grass.

Ms Hunt said: "It looks very dry and tired for its travels, and will be well watered to see if it can recover from its excursion."

Councillors replanting a tree at Stalham burial ground. - Credit: Stalham Town Council

Three councillors replanted the tree half an hour after it had been found.

"Thank you very much to whoever returned the tree," Ms Hunt said.

A tree at Stalham burial ground back in place after having gone missing for at least three days. - Credit: Stalham Town Council

The tree is one of 12 which were planted last year by the town council as part of a project restoring the burial ground.