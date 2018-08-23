Outstanding GCSE results at Norfolk school that was in special measures two years ago
- Credit: Archant
A north Norfolk school that was in special measures two years ago and was rated Good by Ofsted last year is 'buzzing' after receiving its GCSE results.
Martin Budgett, head of school at Staham High, said: 'Absolutely buzzing here. Outstanding!
'We are absolutely delighted that our class of 2018 has achieved a truly outstanding set of results; 78pc of students achieved a 4+ in both English and Maths.
'The progress of students across the remainder of the curriculum has been equally impressive with outstanding results in all core subjects.
'These have been achieved, as is known, in new and tougher courses and reflect the passion and commitment shown by students, staff, and everyone involved in the continuing improvements being made at the school.
You may also want to watch:
'We wish all our Year 11s every success as they move on in their education, hopefully to achieve even better things in their futures.'
One of those outstanding students was Fenella Hawes.
Most Read
- 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
- 2 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
- 3 Kenneth Branagh films scenes as Boris Johnson in Norfolk for Sky drama
- 4 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
- 5 'He was always joking' - Tributes paid to lifelong fisherman
- 6 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
- 7 'Cheers!' - New science and tech centre gets a wet welcome
- 8 Proposal for new north Norfolk marine park met with interest
- 9 Generators used as work to fix huge power cut takes longer than expected
- 10 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
She said: 'I'm really happy. The results are better than expected as some of my exams did not go too well. I plan to do A levels at Paston College.'
Grace Howitt was also chuffed after getting a 9 in English Language and 8s in history, geography and English Literature.
She said: 'I'm really very happy, I've got the exact marks I needed. I'm going to Paston to do four A levels. The dream is to go to Oxford University.'
James Barker was also 'feeling good'. He got a 9 in biology, chemistry and physics and 8s in history, maths and geography.
His mother Joanna Barker said she was 'pleased'. 'He has worked really hard,' she added.
Meanwhile, North Walsham High School headteacher Neil Powell said: 'With 61pc of students achieving at least a grade four in English and Maths we would like to express our congratulations and immense pride in each and every one of them. This is the third year of improving results for North Walsham High School. It also brings to an end the first phase of our school improvement journey and we are excited for the next.'