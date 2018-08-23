Outstanding GCSE results at Norfolk school that was in special measures two years ago

Published: 11:07 AM August 23, 2018 Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020

A north Norfolk school that was in special measures two years ago and was rated Good by Ofsted last year is 'buzzing' after receiving its GCSE results.

North Walsham High School successful students. Top row L to R: Holly Brown, Ellen Weston, Victoria Miller, Caitlin Pain, Tegan Kidman, Megan Hooker, Anya Hawkins.Bottom Row L to R: Ms Ghafoor (Deputy Headteacher), Leah Harris, Matthew Ducker, Oliver Shaw, Madison Draper, Ethan Gent, Nicholas Bishop, Chloe Elliott, Mr Leaver (Assistant Headteacher). Picture: NWHS - Credit: Archant

Martin Budgett, head of school at Staham High, said: 'Absolutely buzzing here. Outstanding!

'We are absolutely delighted that our class of 2018 has achieved a truly outstanding set of results; 78pc of students achieved a 4+ in both English and Maths.

'The progress of students across the remainder of the curriculum has been equally impressive with outstanding results in all core subjects.

'These have been achieved, as is known, in new and tougher courses and reflect the passion and commitment shown by students, staff, and everyone involved in the continuing improvements being made at the school.

Stalham High School GCSE results. Grace Howitt, left, with head of English Justyna Rollason. Pictures: David Bale - Credit: Archant

'We wish all our Year 11s every success as they move on in their education, hopefully to achieve even better things in their futures.'

One of those outstanding students was Fenella Hawes.

She said: 'I'm really happy. The results are better than expected as some of my exams did not go too well. I plan to do A levels at Paston College.'

Grace Howitt was also chuffed after getting a 9 in English Language and 8s in history, geography and English Literature.

Stalham High School GCSE results. James Barker nervously opens his results letter. Pictures: David Bale - Credit: Archant

She said: 'I'm really very happy, I've got the exact marks I needed. I'm going to Paston to do four A levels. The dream is to go to Oxford University.'

James Barker was also 'feeling good'. He got a 9 in biology, chemistry and physics and 8s in history, maths and geography.

His mother Joanna Barker said she was 'pleased'. 'He has worked really hard,' she added.

Meanwhile, North Walsham High School headteacher Neil Powell said: 'With 61pc of students achieving at least a grade four in English and Maths we would like to express our congratulations and immense pride in each and every one of them. This is the third year of improving results for North Walsham High School. It also brings to an end the first phase of our school improvement journey and we are excited for the next.'