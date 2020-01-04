'Extremely kind and thoughtful staff' praised at 'outstanding' care agency

A care agency based in North Walsham Market Place was praised by CQC staff. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

An agency that provides personal care to people in their homes in the North Walsham area received an 'outstanding' overall rating.

Extra Care Home Services, based in the town's Market Place, was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November. Its previous rating in February 2017 was good.

The inspectors found that: "People, relatives and staff commended the service and the registered manager very highly. A person using the service told us, 'I'd recommend it to anybody. The staff come on time, they are very helpful, kind and friendly'."

It added: "Every aspect of the service was person-centred and staff were passionate about promoting people's wellbeing by taking a truly holistic approach to their care. End of Life care and support was exceptional. People received care from extremely kind and thoughtful staff, with whom they had built particularly close and trusting relationships. Staff consistently demonstrated concern, consideration and compassion to people and their relatives."