The bell at St Andrew's Church in Buxton in Norfolk which is cracked and needs to be replaced. - Credit: St Andrew's Church Buxton

A church bell with a link to Black Beauty author Anna Sewell will go on display in the village of Buxton before it is taken away.

The 'treble' bell at St Andrew's Church is cracked, meaning it is unsafe and needs to be replaced.

It will go on show to members of the public on Saturday, September 10, from 10am to 3pm.

The event will also be a chance to have a go at bell ringing on a specially designed 'mini ring' of six bells mounted on a frame, which are rung in the same way as church bells.

Members of the public are being invited to St Andrew's Church in Buxton on September 10 to view one of the old church bells which is damaged and needs to be replaced. - Credit: Google

A bell hanger, assisted by local bell-ringers, has winched the damaged bell safely down the tower to the floor.

Stephen Cockbill, the bell ringing tower captain, said: “Our treble bell should have lasted much longer.

"It was only cast in 1910, and three of the other five bells in the church tower were cast in 1657 and are still going strong.

“But thanks to some grants and local generosity we are raising the £8,000 to cast a new bell.

“We would like to thank all those groups and people who have rallied to the cause and helped us.”

Clive Hamilton, a churchwarden at Buxton church, said: “Everyone is welcome to enjoy Buxton Bell Day.

"Our church is here for everyone in the community regardless of their faith or whether they consider themselves a ‘churchgoer’.

"It is a beautiful, peaceful and historic building and the Buxton Bell Day is a wonderful opportunity to come in and look around.”

The old bell was given in 1910 by Phillip Sewell, the nephew of Black Beauty author Anna Sewell.

The bell carries an inscription in Latin: PHILIPPUS EDUARDUS SEWELL - FILIUS ME DEDIT 1910.

The Sewells and their forebears, the Wright family, lived in Buxton and were a leading Quaker family.

They were buried in the Quaker burial ground next to the former Friends Meeting House in Lammas.

Their gravestones are now integrated within a wall at the property.

The hairline crack in the bell is 74cm around the bell, 60pc of the circumference. The bell-ringers sought expert advice and were told repair would not be a viable option.

Instead they have arranged for the Phillip Sewell inscription to be cut out and kept, while the rest of the bell will be recycled to make future bells.











