Cromer squash players turn tables on former division leaders

Alex Oliver, left, and Matthew Jordan, both of whom won their matches 3-0 as Cromer Squash Club won for the second successive week.

When the 2019-20 Norfolk League season was aborted in March last year Potters Misfits were sitting on top of Division Three, having suffered just one defeat, while Cromer found themselves languishing some 59 points adrift in fifth place. Ironically that one defeat was against Cromer in February 2020 when Cromer won 17-8 on their own courts.

With last season being completely wiped out the league has been slightly re-organised and both teams now find themselves in Division Two, which is the third tier of Norfolk Squash, and the two teams met again this week on the Cromer courts.

Cromer have been strengthened this year by the return of new club champion Richard Keeble to play the first string matches and with him in the team Cromer proved to be too strong for the visitors as they eased their way to a 16-0 maximum.

Technical Director Barry Starling was able to field an unchanged team from that which got off to a winning start last week and the players lost no time in following up that success.

Team captain Matthew Jordan set the ball rolling with a straight game victory over the experienced Potters veteran Richard Soanes while on the adjoining court Cromer's own experienced veteran John Baker continued to enjoy the luxury of playing the fourth string match as he too won in straight games.

Last week Alex Oliver let a two game lead slip in his second string match but this week he made no mistake as he too won his match 3-0 while in the final match Richard Keeble completed a clean sweep for Cromer as he also won in straight games in a match which featured some fine attacking squash from both players.

Afterwards Starling said: "That was a very impressive victory and it bodes well for the rest of the season. We are currently in the third tier of Norfolk squash and it has got to be our aim to get back up into the second tier from which we were relegated at the end of the 2012 season.

"We travel to Harleston next week where we haven't played since November 2017. We lost that match 19-4, albeit with a below strength team, but we did win the return fixture 19-7 so a cracking match is in prospect".

Results: Richard Keeble beat Sean Higginbotham 13-7 13-8 13-5; Alex Oliver beat Stuart Dewell 13-7 13-1 13-8; Matthew Jordan beat Richard Soanes 13-11 13-6 15-13; John Baker beat Bev. Todd 13-10 13-9 13-8



