Swimming pool to remain closed following storm damage

The swimming pool at Sheringham Splash remains closed. Credit: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

A leisure centre's swimming pool will remain closed in the coming weeks as repair work is carried out to damage caused by high winds.

Following a survey of the Splash pool in Sheringham, remedial work will also be carried out to ensure users can continue to enjoy the centre until the new pool opens in 2021.

Sarah Bütikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council, said: "We apologise for the inconvenience this prolonged closure may cause to families and regular users of the swimming pool but our priority has to be the safety of the public and our staff.

"This is a building which is coming to the end of its life and is displaying many of the problems associated with ageing infrastructure."

Other services at Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre remain open as normal.

The pool was forced to shut after a roof panel fell off during storm damage on Sunday, February 9.