Search

Advanced search

Swimming pool to remain closed following storm damage

PUBLISHED: 09:55 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 25 February 2020

The swimming pool at Sheringham Splash remains closed. Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

The swimming pool at Sheringham Splash remains closed. Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2015

A leisure centre's swimming pool will remain closed in the coming weeks as repair work is carried out to damage caused by high winds.

Following a survey of the Splash pool in Sheringham, remedial work will also be carried out to ensure users can continue to enjoy the centre until the new pool opens in 2021.

Sarah Bütikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council, said: "We apologise for the inconvenience this prolonged closure may cause to families and regular users of the swimming pool but our priority has to be the safety of the public and our staff.

You may also want to watch:

"This is a building which is coming to the end of its life and is displaying many of the problems associated with ageing infrastructure."

Other services at Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre remain open as normal.

The pool was forced to shut after a roof panel fell off during storm damage on Sunday, February 9.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Wedge of town land could hold 52 new homes

The site of the proposed homes off Hempstead Road, Holt. Image: Google

Finding fossils - behind the hunt for the next big discovery on Norfolk’s beaches

Dr David Waterhouse of Norfolk Museums has amassed an impressive collection of fossils found on Norfolk beaches, here he is pictured with Cllr Virginia Gay of the North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Wedge of town land could hold 52 new homes

The site of the proposed homes off Hempstead Road, Holt. Image: Google

Finding fossils - behind the hunt for the next big discovery on Norfolk’s beaches

Dr David Waterhouse of Norfolk Museums has amassed an impressive collection of fossils found on Norfolk beaches, here he is pictured with Cllr Virginia Gay of the North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Swimming pool to remain closed following storm damage

The swimming pool at Sheringham Splash remains closed. Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

‘Early-stage’ plans made for urgent treatment centre near Norfolk coast

From left, Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Duncan Baker MP and Matthew Keeling, the trust's deputy divisional operations manager. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Sean Paul leads the line-up for Sundown Festival 2020

Sean Paul has been announced as a headliner for Sundown Festival 2020 Credit: Press

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView
Drive 24