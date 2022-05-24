News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Spitfire to soar over north Norfolk for jubilee

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:22 AM May 24, 2022
A Second World War Spitfire will fly over Cromer.

A Second World War Spitfire will fly over Cromer. - Credit: Cromer Town Council

A Spitfire will soar over Cromer next week as part of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee.

The fighter plane, which dates from the Second World War, will perform a fly-past and aerobatic display over the town on Thursday, June 2 from 5pm. 

Town councillor David Pritchard said: "Since this was planned, I have been so excited that after a gap of nine years, we are bringing an iconic plane back to Cromer.

"Although the Spitfire visiting Cromer did not participate in the Battle of Britain, it was in the famous 1969 film of the same name."

Afterwards, there will be a torchlit parade leaving the parish church at 9.40pm and proceeding to Runton Road Car Park. Then there will a ceremony and lighting of the Cromer beacon at 9.45pm.

The beacon lighting will be one of just 2,800 taking place across the country - and dozens in Norfolk - at the same time.

