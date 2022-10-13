Spicy's back! - Exceptionally old gull returns to north Norfolk coast

Spicy shows he's just as limber as a far younger gull with an impressive leg lift besides Sheringham's boating lake. - Credit: Jane Crossen

The north Norfolk coast is a popular place to retire for humans - and seems to be for birds as well.

'Spicy' the black-headed gull has returned to his favourite perch by the boating lake on Sheringham's Esplanade - exactly 30 years and four months to the day since a ring was placed around his leg in Finland.

A close up of Spicy, the 30+ year old black-headed gull who has become a regular visitor to Sheringham. - Credit: Jane Crossen

It means Spicy has lived to almost three times a gull's average lifespan of 11.

Jane Crossen, from Sheringham, noticed it was Spicy after taking a zoomed-in photo of his identifying ring.

She said: "His behaviour is exactly the same as the other black-headed gulls and seems in good nick.

Jane Crossen's camera zooms in far enough to read the details on Spicy's leg tag. - Credit: Jane Crossen

"The ring is in remarkable condition for it's age - a bit like Spicy."

Ms Crossen's first sighting of Spicy this autumn was on October 9, and her last sighting of the bird in spring was on March 8. She gave him the nickname- the bird is thought to be a male - thanks to the aftershave Old Spice.

Ms Crossen said Spicy may have been over to the continent during the summer months, and was waiting to find out if any sightings of the same bird had been made anywhere else.

The boating lake on Sheringham's Esplanade has become a regular haunt of old Spicy the black-headed gull. - Credit: Pat Foan

She said Spicy's advanced age certainly made him a record breaker, if not for the UK as a whole then at least for Norfolk.

She said: "The oldest recorded in this country was 32.9 years, and I believe and there have been a couple of others.

"Of course, they might all be dead now so he could be the oldest bird right now."

On Spicy's visits to Sheringham he is regularly seen around the boating lake at the top of the cliffs to the west of the town centre.

Jane Crossen, who has been recording Spicy's visits to Sheringham. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Records show he was seen twice around Germany's Baltic Sea coast in April 1993.

But no sightings were recorded for the following two decades before he was seen on the north Norfolk coast in 2016, 2019, 2020 and last year.

The black-headed gull is the UK's commonest small gull. It has a chocolate-brown head in summer, which turns mostly white for the rest of the year.



