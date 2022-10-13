News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Spicy's back! - Exceptionally old gull returns to north Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:26 PM October 13, 2022
Spicy shows he's just as limber as a far younger gull with an impressive leg lift besides Sheringham's boating lake. 

Spicy shows he's just as limber as a far younger gull with an impressive leg lift besides Sheringham's boating lake. - Credit: Jane Crossen

The north Norfolk coast is a popular place to retire for humans - and seems to be for birds as well.

'Spicy' the black-headed gull has returned to his favourite perch by the boating lake on Sheringham's Esplanade - exactly 30 years and four months to the day since a ring was placed around his leg in Finland.

A close up of Spicy, the 30+ year old black-headed gull who has become a regular visitor to Sheringham.

A close up of Spicy, the 30+ year old black-headed gull who has become a regular visitor to Sheringham. - Credit: Jane Crossen

It means Spicy has lived to almost three times a gull's average lifespan of 11.

Jane Crossen, from Sheringham, noticed it was Spicy after taking a zoomed-in photo of his identifying ring.

She said: "His behaviour is exactly the same as the other black-headed gulls and seems in good nick.

Jane Crossen's camera zooms in far enough to read the details on Spicy's leg tag.

Jane Crossen's camera zooms in far enough to read the details on Spicy's leg tag. - Credit: Jane Crossen

"The ring is in remarkable condition for it's age - a bit like Spicy."

Ms Crossen's first sighting of Spicy this autumn was on October 9, and her last sighting of the bird in spring was on March 8. She gave him the nickname- the bird is thought to be a male - thanks to the aftershave Old Spice.

Ms Crossen said Spicy may have been over to the continent during the summer months, and was waiting to find out if any sightings of the same bird had been made anywhere else. 

The boating lake on Sheringham's Esplanade has become a regular haunt of old Spicy the black-headed gull.

The boating lake on Sheringham's Esplanade has become a regular haunt of old Spicy the black-headed gull. - Credit: Pat Foan

Most Read

  1. 1 Three-bed home with 'epic' sea views up for sale for £675k
  2. 2 Core blimey! The Norfolk farm reviving little-known apples
  3. 3 Three Norfolk chippies among 10 battling to be restaurant of the year
  1. 4 Katy sets sights on Ironman after winning her first two triathlons
  2. 5 Huge new fireworks display to include street food market, funfair and music
  3. 6 New book sheds light on house visited by Einstein, Shackleton and Wilde
  4. 7 See inside £2.5m townhouse with cinema room and harbour views for sale
  5. 8 Full steam ahead for heritage railway following autumn event
  6. 9 Coastal radio station nominated for top award
  7. 10 Scammers posing as police officers targeting north Norfolk homes

She said Spicy's advanced age certainly made him a record breaker, if not for the UK as a whole then at least for Norfolk.

She said: "The oldest recorded in this country was 32.9 years, and I believe and there have been a couple of others.

"Of course, they might all be dead now so he could be the oldest bird right now."

On Spicy's visits to Sheringham he is regularly seen around the boating lake at the top of the cliffs to the west of the town centre.

Jane Crossen, who has been recording Spicy's visits to Sheringham.

Jane Crossen, who has been recording Spicy's visits to Sheringham. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Records show he was seen twice around Germany's Baltic Sea coast in April 1993. 

But no sightings were recorded for the following two decades before he was seen on the north Norfolk coast in 2016, 2019, 2020 and last year.

The black-headed gull is the UK's commonest small gull. It has a chocolate-brown head in summer, which turns mostly white for the rest of the year.


Sheringham News

Don't Miss

The Parklands site in Pudding Norton, which has been sold for £1.7m. 

Mobile home site sold for £1.7m

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A Haringey resident has warned that less frequent visits from the bin men could lead to more frequen

Claims coastal town's 'cavorting' rats are now a 'tourist attraction'

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A farm shop opens this month at Eves Hill Farm near Reepham, pictured is farmer Jeremy Buxton. 

Food and Drink

Farm owners 'taking back control' by opening shop and tea room

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The days when horses were the kings of the road. The Main Road is now the High Street

The Norfolk village populated by 'distinctly superior people'

Derek James

Logo Icon