Council introduces specially designed beach wheelchairs for less mobile

A council is buying three specially designed beach wheelchairs fitted with large pneumatic wheels to make sure that everyone can enjoy the seaside.

The wheelchairs are built to allow people with limited mobility to move across the beach with ease and without the fear of damaging wheelchair wheels or getting them stuck in the sand - the off-road wheels are designed to manoeuvre over the uneven coastal terrains.

North Norfolk District Council Leader Sarah Bütikofer said: “I am delighted that less mobile visitors to north Norfolk will now be able to enjoy our wonderful Blue Flag beaches close up. Together with our investment in Changing Places facilities, north Norfolk is becoming truly accessible for all.”

The council allocated £9,000 from its reserves to beach wheelchairs in this year’s budget.

Many of the region’s beaches are accessible to people using wheelchairs and pushchairs. The most accessible beaches are listed at www.visitnorthnorfolk.com/