New specialist optician's shop for market town
PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 08 January 2020
Archant
A grade 2 listed building in North Walsham could become an independent optician's.
Plans for a change of use at a former furniture shop site to an optical practice/clinic in Market Street have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.
A design and access statement states: "North Walsham is a beautiful and historic town which is progressing very well in terms of growth. Very similar to the proposer who is young and for whom this is a start-up.
"Although there are already two budget opticians within North Walsham, the practice aims not to target the budget customer looking for cheap and cheerful products/services but one who values the health of their eyes and would prefer better quality."
The new shop would include an eye test room and a dispensing desk. It continues: "The design has been inspired by the proposer who has been a locum optometrist and visited various optician shops."