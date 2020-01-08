Search

Advanced search

New specialist optician's shop for market town

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 08 January 2020

Proposed site for new optical centre and clinic, next to Shambles, in North Walsham. Picture: NNDC Planning documents

Proposed site for new optical centre and clinic, next to Shambles, in North Walsham. Picture: NNDC Planning documents

Archant

A grade 2 listed building in North Walsham could become an independent optician's.

Plans for a change of use at a former furniture shop site to an optical practice/clinic in Market Street have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.

You may also want to watch:

A design and access statement states: "North Walsham is a beautiful and historic town which is progressing very well in terms of growth. Very similar to the proposer who is young and for whom this is a start-up.

"Although there are already two budget opticians within North Walsham, the practice aims not to target the budget customer looking for cheap and cheerful products/services but one who values the health of their eyes and would prefer better quality."

The new shop would include an eye test room and a dispensing desk. It continues: "The design has been inspired by the proposer who has been a locum optometrist and visited various optician shops."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Bird-lovers’ shock at Cromer peregrine death

The Cromer peregrine which died on power lines pictured capturing a pigeon with its mother in happier times. Photo: CHRIS SKIPPER

Much-needed affordable homes set for village

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Former pub up for grabs for £350,000

Hilary Cox, nee Thompson, in front of the building in 2005. This was the year Mrs Thompson opened it as the Cottage pub, decorated with some of her partner's family history items including their links to the fishing industry and lifeboats. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Bird-lovers’ shock at Cromer peregrine death

The Cromer peregrine which died on power lines pictured capturing a pigeon with its mother in happier times. Photo: CHRIS SKIPPER

Much-needed affordable homes set for village

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Former pub up for grabs for £350,000

Hilary Cox, nee Thompson, in front of the building in 2005. This was the year Mrs Thompson opened it as the Cottage pub, decorated with some of her partner's family history items including their links to the fishing industry and lifeboats. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

£19m Dyson building at Norfolk school given go-ahead

Image of Gresham’s School, Holt, North Norfolk. Picture: Gresham's School

15 affordable homes to be built on agricultural land despite objections

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Famous wrecked boat revealed by super-low tides

Part of what's left of the hull of the SS Fernebo on Cromer beach. Picture: ALAN TUTT

Youngster’s fundraising efforts for cousin with Motor Neurone Disease top £600 in two weeks

10-year old Nathan Gilbert, who has raised more than £600 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, gets set to race into the sea at Bacton with mum Yvonne, cousin Victoria and dad Colin. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists