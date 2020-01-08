New specialist optician's shop for market town

Proposed site for new optical centre and clinic, next to Shambles, in North Walsham. Picture: NNDC Planning documents Archant

A grade 2 listed building in North Walsham could become an independent optician's.

Plans for a change of use at a former furniture shop site to an optical practice/clinic in Market Street have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.

A design and access statement states: "North Walsham is a beautiful and historic town which is progressing very well in terms of growth. Very similar to the proposer who is young and for whom this is a start-up.

"Although there are already two budget opticians within North Walsham, the practice aims not to target the budget customer looking for cheap and cheerful products/services but one who values the health of their eyes and would prefer better quality."

The new shop would include an eye test room and a dispensing desk. It continues: "The design has been inspired by the proposer who has been a locum optometrist and visited various optician shops."