Parents urged to talk to their children about vandalism at skate park
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A spate of "petty vandalism" at a North Norfolk skate park has left volunteers struggling to keep up with repairs and growing maintenance costs.
It is thought the majority of the vandalism at Cromer skate park is being committed by young teenagers, leading to calls for parents to speak to their children about the damage.
In the past month, volunteers have spent more than £100 and eight hours of labour time removing explicit and inappropriate graffiti and repairing other damage from Cromer Skate Park in Hall Road.
The skate park, which opened in 2015, is funded and supported by the Cromer Skate Park charity, which relies on fundraising and donations to maintain the park.
Volunteers visit the area twice a day to check the site but just two days have passed in the last three weeks where no new damage has been noted.
Tim Adams, Norfolk County Councillor for Cromer, said: "There's escalating varying damage at both the skate park itself and the bins. It's mostly graffiti, but it's not artsy graffiti."
He said: "We have only spent £100 but that's a lot of money for us because we are a small charity."
Mr Adams said following the spate of damage the charity was urging the parents to speak to their children about the damage and in particular marker pens, which were the most complicated to remove from the skate ramps' concrete surfaces.
He said: "We don't want to prevent anyone from coming to the skate park, even those who have done this. We don't want to deter anyone but I just really want to get the message through to parents to have a chat with their children about [the damage].
"It's not just one person doing this, it's a number and it's happening too frequently at the moment. We have spent about £100 in the last three weeks which is quite a lot in a short amount of time.
"We expect to buy some chemicals and for them to last a year, I don't want this pattern to continue through the summer."