15 affordable homes to be built on agricultural land despite objections

PUBLISHED: 15:05 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 09 January 2020

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Archant

Plans to build 15 affordable homes on agricultural land have been greenlit by a Norfolk council, despite more than 30 objections from members of the public.

The Victory Housing scheme for land off Long Lane in Southrepps, near Cromer, was approved by North Norfolk District Council's planning committee on January 9, with nine members voting in favour and one abstaining.

The plans include on-site parking as well as gardens, open space and highways improvements.

More than 30 objections to the plan were submitted to the council, including one from Southrepps Parish Council, who said the homes will strain road and other infrastructure and harm the environment.

The scheme was passed with a Section 106 agreement and some minor layout amendments to satisfy County Highway requirements.

A previous application to build 20 homes on the site was refused in May 2018 and proposals for 24 homes were withdrawn in November 2017.

