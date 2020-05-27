Sisters set up library outside Cromer home during lockdown

Three sisters have set up their own Little Free Library outside their house on Overstrand Road in Cromer.

The Bookworm's Beach Hut in Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Supplied by Caroline Dickens The Bookworm's Beach Hut in Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Supplied by Caroline Dickens

The Bookworm’s Beach Hut houses children’s and adult’s books, which are all available to borrow, free of charge.

The girls, Sienna, 10, Emilie, eight, and Florence, five, were keen to set it up after seeing the idea in one of their mother, Caroline’s magazines.

Their uncle Simon Melton, who is a builder, had some scrap materials lying around at home and some spare time on his hands and built the library for them.

Mrs Dickens said: “The girls wanted to keep the theme coastal so they painted the library to look like a beach hut, added a sign and bunting and included little beach hut accessories for the resident bookworm.

“Sienna was one of the student librarians at The Belfry school, in Overstrand, so she has been busy taking on the task with her sisters as the steward to the new library.

“Tasks have involved checking on it daily, updating the book selection and checking the comments and suggestions book. As we are in the current coronavirus pandemic, the books, pencils and handles are all wiped daily with the packet available for borrowers to use.

“They have spent the last couple of years buying books from car boot sales, charity shops, school fetes and library sales, to help keep a good stock of availability.”

Little Free Libraries were founded by Todd Bol and Rick Brooks, in Hudson, Wisconsin, in 2009, and there are now more than 90,000 in 91 different countries.

The Bookworm’s Beach Hut is number 60,357, and is officially registered with littlefreelibrary.org, which is a non-profit organisation based in the US.

You don’t have to return the same book, which means that there are no late return fees.

The Bookworm’s Beach Hut is available for everyone. If you see something you would like to borrow, then you may take it. When you have finished reading it either return it, keep it, pass it on to a friend or return it to another Little Free Library.