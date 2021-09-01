Singers make welcome return indoors

Published: 1:32 PM September 1, 2021

The North Norfolk Sing Your Heart Out group hosted several outdoor sessions over the summer. Pictured at one of them are, from left, Angela Mason, chairman of the branch, music tutor Johanna Herron, Susan Fernandez and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker - Credit: Supplied by Richard Wall

Participants in a north Norfolk singing group are about to make a welcome return to regular indoor sessions for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Angela Mason from the north Norfolk branch of Sing Your Heart Out (SYHO) said everyone involved in the amateur group was thrilled to be able to meet for weekly sing-alongs again after 18 months of Zoom sessions and a couple of outdoor performances.

Miss Mason, 68, said the group used to attract up to 50 people, and they were hoping to welcome an increasing number of people again, many of whom will have been affected by the pandemic.

She said: "We all wanted to get back to what we were doing because singing does make you feel good and improves your mental health.

"A lot of people are suffering, and it's important that they know they can come in and see old friends again."

SYHO started in 2004 in Norwich, and over the years branch groups were launched in Attleborough, King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Sheringham.

Miss Mason said the group was different to what some people would expect.

She said: "We are not a choir and we do not read music.

"We have trained music coaches who teach us songs by ear, we sing because we enjoy it and it is proven to be good for our wellbeing."

The group was is to have its first session at the Lighthouse Community Church in Cromer Road, Sheringham, on Monday, September 6 2pm-3.30pm and then regularly on Mondays afterwards.

Miss Mason said: "We have singers from all round the North Norfolk District Council area.

"We look forward to welcoming familiar faces and voices and new faces and voices."

Miss Mason, who has been involved with the group for more than three years, said all ages over 18 and abilities were able to join in.

"I used to say I couldn't sing but since I've started I really enjoyed it," she said.

Miss Mason said people could just turn up to a session or visit www.syho.org to find out more.



