Pair cycle Norfolk for singing charity raises £3,500

Published: 10:50 AM June 24, 2021

Angela Mason, left, and Natasha Hood, centre, from Sing Your Heart Out cycled more than 200 miles around Norfolk to raise money for the group. - Credit: SYHO

Two people have cycled more than 200 miles around Norfolk to help keep a singing group going.

Angela Mason, chairman of Sing Your Heart Out North (SYHO) - who meet at Sheringham's Lighthouse church - and the group's musical director for Norfolk Natasha Hood raised more than £3,500 through the sponsored bike ride.

They spent five days riding to SYHO's five meeting points across the county in Sheringham, Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn, Norwich and Attleborough.

Richard Wall, SYHO North's treasurer, said the funds were needed to keep the group afloat because they have only been able to meet online throughout the pandemic.

He said: "There are therapeutic benefits to singing for a lot of people so it's really a mental health initiative. We're really excited about being able to start again."

Mr Wall said outdoor singing sessions were planned in Sheringham on July 12 and August 16, and they hoped to meet inside the Lighthouse again from September.