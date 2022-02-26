News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Every Saturday it's takeaway fish and chips from Mary Jane's: Q&A with Simon Clipsom

Stuart Anderson

Published: 7:00 AM February 26, 2022
Morrisons community champion Simon Clipsom delivers a breakfast club hamper to Northrepps Primary School

File photo of Simon Clipsom delivering a breakfast club hamper to Northrepps Primary School head teacher Angela Hamilton and pupils.

We're shining a light on people who live or work in our community in a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Simon Clipsom, 52, from Cromer.  

How would you best describe your job or role in the community? 
As the Morrisons Cromer community champion for the last nine years I have had the privilege of helping raise over £550,000 for local and national charities and good causes.

In particular we support four local school breakfast and after school clubs with monthly donations. In the last two we have given nearly £100,000 in food, mainly to five community foodbanks, fridges and larders for hundreds of people in food poverty due to the effects of the pandemic.

I have worked at Safeway, and then Morrisons in Cromer for over 25 years, since October 1996. 

Morrisons, Cromer.

Morrisons in Cromer, where Simon Clipsom is community champion.

I have been married to Caroline for 33 years this year. I have three children - two older and one teenager - and one granddaughter.

I also sing with the Cromer Gospel Choir and we are rehearsing to sing the Queen's Jubilee Big Sing Anthem with three other local choirs on June 2 before the lighting of the town's Commonwealth Beacon at 9.45pm, at Runton Road, Cromer.

How long have you lived in Cromer? 
I was born in Brighton in 1968 and moved to The Nurses House in East Runton when my father was drafted in by the Ambulance Service in 1973 when the old Cromer Station needed more staff due to the increasing population of the town.

The amazing thing was that we moved the same day my parents married at Brighton Registry Office that morning. 

Simon Clipsom, Community Champion at Cromer Morrisons handing a cheque to Val Campling, trustee of Friends of North Lodge Park

Simon Clipsom, handing a cheque to Val Campling, trustee of Friends of North Lodge Park, one of the charities Morrisons has supported.

What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?
Give everyone an extra bank holiday and free tickets to their favourite event or place to visit locally.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk? 
I joined the Cromer Parish Church choir at the age of 12 and still marvel at the amazing 160ft tower built 800 years ago.

Cromer Parish Church.

Cromer Parish Church.

What is your favourite pub?
I don't go to the pub much but I have enjoyed many a birthday meal at The Rocket House at the bottom of the Gangway in Cromer.
They are dog-friendly if seated outside and the view encapsulates the picturesque Victorian seafront.

Which shops do you rely on?
Every Saturday without fail we always have our takeaway lunch from Mary Jane's Chip Shop. We used to live next door in Corner Street which was really handy. 

Simon Clipsom in Cromer ready for 1940s weekend in Sheringham 2016

Simon Clipsom in Cromer ready for 1940s weekend in Sheringham in 2016

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?
We recently had a lovely family carvery meal at The Forge restaurant in Aylsham. It also has a great play area for our granddaughter too.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?
We have had many a fun day out hiring a pleasure boat on the Norfolk Broads from Wroxham to Horning, which is a great day out for all ages.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors? There are so many but when we had Polish students come to stay with us we always used to recommend crabbing on Cromer Pier, climbing Cromer Church tower (when it was open to the public), walking up to Cromer Lighthouse and visiting Amazonia Zoo. 

The New Forge in Aylsham.

The New Forge in Aylsham.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?
Henry Blogg. The fisherman born in Cromer in 1876 became the most decorated lifeboatman in British history, saving more than 800 lives during 53 years with Cromer lifeboat and winning numerous awards for bravery. His extraordinary life is remembered in Cromer’s RNLI Henry Blogg Museum.

A pleasure boat for people enjoying the Norfolk Broads.

A pleasure boat for people enjoying the Norfolk Broads.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?
The buzz of the busy summer beaches but also the peace of the out of season winter walks. 

*Do you live or work in north Norfolk and would like to be featured in our Q&A? If so, email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk







Cromer News

